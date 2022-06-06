2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Review: Top of Its Class

But the way it carries itself to any speed is what makes it different. It's a smooth operator, and so refined and quiet inside, you occasionally look down at the speedometer and go, "Oh, how'd that happen?" The powertrain and the car itself both have a long-legged, grand-touring quality to them that's typically reserved for the Bentleys and Aston Martins of the world. Munich to Milan in no time at all, and you'll get out at the end of your 306-mile journey just as fresh as you were when you started. Because, just like those aforementioned super grand tourers, the B8 is a fantastic place to be.

Every touch point has a bank-vault-like solidity to it. The steering wheel is wrapped in Lavalina leather (Rolls-Royce is the only other automaker to use it), the heated and cooled seats are plush and adjustable more than a dozen ways, the headliner is trimmed in luscious Alcantara, and it is always whisper quiet inside. The gauges in the digital instrument cluster have a Alpina-specific blue hue to them, and the Alpina roundel only appears twice in the interior — in the center of the steering wheel and on a little plaque in the center console — as a way to remind you of the importance of subtlety.

For once, there are no cracks in the facade, no little issues that dilute the experience. The B8 is one or two cuts above anything else BMW will sell you right now. It's just that the B8 is reserved only for those who are really in the know, and that alone might be reason enough to buy one.