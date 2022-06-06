2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Review: Top of Its Class

You know a Bentley when you see one, and it's pretty hard to miss a Rolls-Royce as it floats up and down city streets. Most luxury cars make no attempt to blend in, and that's part of the appeal, or so we're led to believe. But what if you wanted something different. Something that's nearly as excellent as the Rollers and Bentleys of the world, but without all the "look at me!" attitude. What do you spend all that spare cash on? Might we suggest the 2022 BMW Alpina B8.
Even though the B8 is technically a product of a tuning company that has a close relationship with BMW, the Bavarian brand recently took full ownership of Alpina. That the head honchos at BMW would buy it outright shows just how much confidence they have in Alpina. The B8 is not a fully fledged BMW (it's actually quite a bit more than that), and only those who really know know. That kind of under-the-radar attitude only makes it more special, and that's exactly what our $148,095 test car was.