Most of the PMC Edition's exclusive upgrades are visible from the outside, starting with the gloss black mirror caps, side skirts, door handles and roof. You also get black chrome exhaust tips, a carbon-fiber diffuser and spoiler, and copper-colored 20-inch wheels wrapped in the Pirelli P Zero summer tires that serve as the only real option for the standard Type S. The paint scheme is the final touch: Buyers can choose between Curva Red (with a black interior), 130R White (red interior) and Long Beach Blue (beige interior). All three colors are from the NSX catalog.

Acura raids the TLX's accessories list for the interior. A flat-bottom heated steering wheel, carbon-fiber interior veneers, illuminated side sills and floor mats are all included but are otherwise available on other TLXs. The only unique upgrade for the cabin is the numbered plaque located between the volume knob and cupholders. Then, of course, there's the exclusivity that comes with knowing your TLX is one of the few to be finished by the same hands that assembled the NSX.

Acura isn't saying how many TLX Type S PMC Edition models it'll build, but the RDX PMC Edition was also billed as a special edition, and that vehicle is now in its second year of production. We also don't know how much of a premium the PMC Edition trim will command over the price of a TLX Type S, but based on the RDX pricing structure, the bump will be modest considering all the extra stuff you get. If that logic bears out, we think it's worth upgrading to the PMC if you want a capable sport sedan with a unique flair.

Edmunds says

If it ends up being only slightly more expensive than the standard 2023 Acura TLX Type S, the PMC Edition might be worth the upgrade. We think it's pretty cool that you can get a family-friendly sedan in the same color as the mighty NSX.