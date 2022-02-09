Project 72X Frontier

The first concept we're covering is the tamest of the bunch. The 72X Frontier is an homage to the wildly popular Datsun 720 pickup that was produced in the early 1980s. The body graphics are reminders of the stripes that were emblazoned on the Datsun 720 and reminiscent of the various OP, Hang Ten and Lightning Bolt T-shirts from the era.

The 72X Frontier project is based on the entry-level S trim and isn't just a cosmetic exercise. There are some legitimate chassis upgrades that include a Calmini 2.5-inch suspension lift with adjustable upper control arms, as well as white-painted steelie wheels shod in all-terrain tires. The wheels are actually Frontier spare wheels and the tires are off the Pro-4X trim. Also added is the sport bar behind the cab, which adds a styling flourish and a place to mount lights or other accessories.