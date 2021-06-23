2022 Kia Telluride Gets More Standard Equipment, Higher Starting Price

Kia's previously optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen is now standard

Dual-zone automatic climate control now comes standard on all Tellurides

Prices go up across the Telluride lineup

We currently rank the Kia Telluride No. 1 among three-row midsize SUVs. It has an excellent interior, impressive driving dynamics and sleek styling. For the 2022 Telluride, Kia will make several previously optional features standard and raise the starting price accordingly. There's also an updated grille that prominently displays the new Kia emblem.

So, what's new?

Previously, an 8-inch center infotainment screen was standard on the Telluride, with a 10.25-inch screen an optional extra. Now, the larger screen, which comes with navigation, is standard. Along with the upgraded screen, all Tellurides now get dual-zone automatic climate control as standard. On previous models, manually adjustable air conditioning was standard. Finally, Kia's Highway Driving Assist (HDA) suite of semi-automated driving aids is now standard across all Tellurides.