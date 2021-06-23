2022 Kia Telluride Gets More Standard Equipment, Higher Starting Price

2022 Kia Telluride Gets More Standard Equipment, Higher Starting Price

  • Kia's previously optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen is now standard
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control now comes standard on all Tellurides
  • Prices go up across the Telluride lineup

We currently rank the Kia Telluride No. 1 among three-row midsize SUVs. It has an excellent interior, impressive driving dynamics and sleek styling. For the 2022 Telluride, Kia will make several previously optional features standard and raise the starting price accordingly. There's also an updated grille that prominently displays the new Kia emblem.

So, what's new?

Previously, an 8-inch center infotainment screen was standard on the Telluride, with a 10.25-inch screen an optional extra. Now, the larger screen, which comes with navigation, is standard. Along with the upgraded screen, all Tellurides now get dual-zone automatic climate control as standard. On previous models, manually adjustable air conditioning was standard. Finally, Kia's Highway Driving Assist (HDA) suite of semi-automated driving aids is now standard across all Tellurides.

How much does it cost?

Prices have gone up on the Telluride in a few key areas. For starters, the base price of a Telluride has increased across the lineup, ranging anywhere from a $400 price bump to an extra $900 without destination. Speaking of which, destination fees have gone up too, from $1,170 to $1,225. If you do a full deep dive on Kia's pricing sheet, you'll find other small price increases on optional features, such as the Nightfall Edition package's step up from $1,295 to $1,395. 

Edmunds says

Even though the base prices have gone up a bit on the 2022 Kia Telluride, it's still a great value. The added standard features aren't exactly must-haves, but they're certainly appreciated. To see how the Telluride stacks up against current rivals, head over to our SUV rankings page.

Travis Langnessby

As a reviews editor, Travis drives cars in as many scenarios as possible to truly understand their strengths and weaknesses. And he takes them camping whenever possible. Instagram | Twitter

