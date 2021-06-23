How Different Is the 2022 Infiniti QX55 From the QX50?

The just-released 2022 Infiniti QX55 is essentially a QX50 with a more rakish roofline, but there are other differences

Notably, Infiniti updated the QX55's engine hardware and software with an eye to making it more responsive

Additional changes include more standard features and fewer trim levels

Nissan's luxury brand expanded its SUV lineup earlier this year with the release of the 2022 Infiniti QX55. This compact crossover has sporty styling that's designed to draw attention away from rivals like the BMW X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

But for many shoppers, the big question will be: What separates the QX55 from the similar QX50?

We touched on the answer in our First Drive of the QX55, which you can read here. Now let's go into more detail about the differences between the QX55 and its less expressive platform-mate.

Besides the obvious

The first difference you will notice is that the QX50 has a traditional crossover shape, whereas the QX55 has an aggressive "coupe" profile with a roofline that slopes down toward the back. This makes the QX55 look sportier, but of course it also cuts into interior space. Specifically, the QX55 has 54.1 cubic feet of maximum cargo space versus 65.1 cubes for the QX50. It also loses 1.5 inches of rear headroom.

Aside from that, the 2022 QX55's biggest differences are under the hood, at least compared to the 2021 QX50. Like the current QX50, the QX55 uses a four-cylinder engine known as "VC-Turbo," which can utilize high compression for efficient cruising or switch to low compression when performance is needed.

But as our First Drive of the QX55 noted, "Infiniti retuned the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission" to improve performance. Here's what that means in greater depth:

A new torque converter is designed to add pep off the line.

The transmission software has been retuned for both increased sportiness and better efficiency.

In short, compared with the 2021 QX50, the 2022 QX55 is designed to be more aggressive when you're driving hard and more efficient when you're not.

At this time, it's unclear whether these upgrades will migrate over to the 2022 QX50 when that model is released. We'll have to wait for more details from Infiniti in the future. For now at least, the QX55 has a more advanced version of the VC-Turbo powertrain than its QX50 sibling.

We liked the result during our short time behind the wheel of the QX55. We'll know more about how it stacks up against the QX50, not to mention the X4 and the GLC Coupe, once we're able to perform a full test.