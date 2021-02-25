Preorder a 2022 Infiniti QX55, Get a Designer Coffee Set?

Infiniti is offering luggage, a coffee set and more if you preorder a 2022 QX55

The QX55 is a sleeker SUV "coupe" based on the rather bland QX50 crossover

Take a look at the fastback-style 2022 Infiniti QX55, pictured above. It starts at $47,525 with destination fees. Would you consider plunking down some cash to reserve one? If not, would trendy luggage, a designer coffee set or perhaps a see-through speaker help sweeten the deal?

Infiniti hopes so. During the lead-up to the QX55's arrival at U.S. dealerships, the automaker has opened a rather unique preorder program for the QX55. From now until April 5, people who reserve a QX55 and follow through with the purchase will also be able to choose from a set of gifts, each valued at about $1,000. It's an innovative approach — but is it enough?

Here's how it works

To get in line for a gift, you'll have to reserve your QX55 by April 5 at the website above. Once you register your interest, you'll be connected with a local dealer to finalize your preferred color, trim level and optional features.

To receive the gift, you must officially buy or lease the vehicle by July 31 of this year. The entire process can be done online, if you so choose.

When it's ready, you can have the QX55 delivered right to your door. By then, your gift will be in the mail, according to Infiniti.