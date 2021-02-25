Preorder a 2022 Infiniti QX55, Get a Designer Coffee Set?

Preorder a 2022 Infiniti QX55, Get a Designer Coffee Set?

Infiniti looks to trendy gifts to attract younger buyers

  • Infiniti is offering luggage, a coffee set and more if you preorder a 2022 QX55
  • The QX55 is a sleeker SUV "coupe" based on the rather bland QX50 crossover

Take a look at the fastback-style 2022 Infiniti QX55, pictured above. It starts at $47,525 with destination fees. Would you consider plunking down some cash to reserve one? If not, would trendy luggage, a designer coffee set or perhaps a see-through speaker help sweeten the deal?

Infiniti hopes so. During the lead-up to the QX55's arrival at U.S. dealerships, the automaker has opened a rather unique preorder program for the QX55. From now until April 5, people who reserve a QX55 and follow through with the purchase will also be able to choose from a set of gifts, each valued at about $1,000. It's an innovative approach — but is it enough?

Here's how it works

To get in line for a gift, you'll have to reserve your QX55 by April 5 at the website above. Once you register your interest, you'll be connected with a local dealer to finalize your preferred color, trim level and optional features.

To receive the gift, you must officially buy or lease the vehicle by July 31 of this year. The entire process can be done online, if you so choose.

When it's ready, you can have the QX55 delivered right to your door. By then, your gift will be in the mail, according to Infiniti.

Here's what you get

So what's the swag exactly? Your free gift will be one of the following:

  • A set of Away luggage with accessories
  • A copper Tom Dixon Brew coffee set
  • A see-through Transparent Sound loudspeaker with Bluetooth capability

Of course, you're also getting a brand-new QX55. What should you expect?

While we haven't been able to drive the QX55 yet, we know it's based on the QX50 crossover. The two even share the same engine and transmission. Because of that, we have a few reservations (no pun intended). In our instrumented testing, and over the course of a year of ownership, our editors found the QX50 felt too responsive to modest throttle inputs and ultimately lacked thrust compared to its rivals. It also did not meet our expectations with regard to fuel economy despite the turbocharged engine's innovative variable compression technology, which purports to optimize efficiency.

Infiniti says it's made changes to the QX55 to improve these aspects, so we look forward to putting one through its paces at our test track and comparing the results. We'll report back once we've gotten behind the wheel.

Edmunds says

The preorder strategy is an interesting way to entice buyers. The question is whether the QX55 is good enough to rival the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe on their own merits. Stay tuned to our QX55 page for all the latest info.

