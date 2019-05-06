2019 Infiniti QX50 Road Test

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

In May, we added 1,720 miles, filled up six times, and used 75.3 gallons of 91 octane. That kind of action yielded 22.8 mpg combined for the month, which makes the QX look positively hybrid-like compared to prior months. However, it barely moved the needle on the lifetime average, climbing just 0.1 mpg but climbing nonetheless.

We also managed 348 miles on a single tank, one of the higher results of our test so far.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 26 combined (24 city/30 highway)

Best fill mpg: 29.4

Best range: 452.9 miles

Current odometer: 15,737 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

"I took our QX50 in for its 15,000-mile scheduled service. Like the 7,500-mile service covered in our November 2018 update, this one called for an oil change, tire rotation and inspection. Also like that last service, I took the QX50 to my local Infiniti dealer in Fresno.

"The service adviser was friendly, and I was in and out in about 90 minutes. The final bill came to $125.11.

"Interestingly, the adviser said that during the inspection the technician noticed the QX50's cabin air filter was dirty. OK, not a big deal, right? Well, because our QX50 has the optional Sensory package, it has the upgraded climate control system with the Plasmacluster air purifier. At least at this dealership, this system's air filter is a special-order part. It'd take three days to arrive and would cost about $300 to install, my adviser said.

"Not wanting to come back or spend $300, I politely declined. But at some point we, or a future owner, will need to do this." — Brent Romans, senior editor, written content

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I've tried a couple of different techniques to get around our QX50's well-documented problems with its gas pedal sensitivity and responsiveness. The first was to use the Sport mode, which makes our QX50 less laggy when accelerating from a stop, so that's good. But once the vehicle's at cruising speed, Sport mode keeps the engine's rpm higher than I like.

"I also tried using the manual shift mode and shift paddles all the time to see if I could get a more linear throttle response. Result: Ehh, sort of. There's still some variable surging going on even though the CVT automatic is supposed to be holding a fixed gear ratio. Plus, I quickly got tired of using the paddles.

"Overall, I've just gone back to using the standard drive mode and living with the QX50's powertrain issues." — Brent Romans

• • • • • • • • • •

"Giving credit where credit's due: The QX50's powertrain managed the Tejon Pass (a steep climb and descent north of L.A. on Interstate 5) easily. The CVT automatic kept the engine in the powerband, so there was no awkwardness or hunting around [for the best ratio] on the uphill portion, and the engine provided enough engine braking on the downhill that we didn't need the brakes much at all." — Will Kaufman, content strategist and news editor

Interior

"Some of my co-workers have previously commented that the QX50's interior looks nice but doesn't stand up to closer inspection. It's a fair criticism. However, I give Infiniti credit for trying something different with the color and material scheme. It's a distinctive look for a luxury SUV, and that counts for something." — Brent Romans

Comfort

"I have a lot of issues with both the QX50's seats and seating position. The very aggressive headrests, low armrests and gauge cluster, relatively close pedals, and lumbar support that aligns with my tailbone when I sit up straight meant that the only way I was comfortable on my 1,000-mile round trip was by sitting in perhaps the most awkward position I've yet encountered. It also seriously impacted my visibility, requiring me to move the seat back far enough that the front and side pillars were blocking important sight lines." — Will Kaufman

"Here's something else I've been puzzling over: How could Nissan's luxury division screw up these seats this badly? Seat comfort is something Nissan does well, basically across the board. The Murano, Pathfinder and Rogue all have comfortable seats. I would sit in any of those for 1,000 miles without hesitation. So where did things go wrong?"

Technology

"The QX50 launched with infotainment tech that was a generation behind its competitors, and recent strides made by other luxury brands (Mercedes' MBUX, anyone?) make it feel positively archaic in function, execution and usability.

"How can the Bose system in a Mazda CX-5 sound so much better than the Bose system in our Infiniti? It seems odd. They're the same brand, and the Infiniti has a pretty big price premium over the CX-5. Yet in terms of quality, my experience has been that the CX-5 provides noticeably better sound quality." — Will Kaufman

MPG

"The whole point of Infiniti's fancy-pants variable compression turbo motor and CVT automatic pairing is to improve fuel economy. But on an entire tank of freeway-only miles, I averaged just 23.8 mpg. That's a massive shortfall from the EPA estimate of 30 mpg freeway. Should I check for a fuel leak?" — Will Kaufman

Miscellaneous

"I was at my local Infiniti dealership and about to head home after getting the QX50 serviced when another customer approached me. She was waiting to get her QX80 SUV serviced but wanted to see our QX50 up close. 'It's so pretty!' she said, checking out the styling and then looking inside.

"Argh. I agreed with her assessment — the QX50's styling is its best attribute — but was conflicted about whether to say anything about our editorial team's experience. It would have seemed quite strange for me, this apparent QX50 owner getting his vehicle serviced, to blurt out: 'Don't buy one!'

"It turned out she was happy with her QX80 and wasn't planning on getting a QX50. Whew! Long and possibly awkward conversation averted. But the whole experience summed up my feelings about our QX50. I want to like it. The styling stands out, and the engine technology is cool in theory. But there are just too many other things holding this SUV back right now." — Brent Romans