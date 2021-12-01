Affordable Fun: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N and Kona N Priced

If a hot sedan isn't really your style and you want something with a bit more utility, you can opt for the new Kona N. Hyundai's new hot-compact crossover is one of the most niche automobiles on the market right now — there really is nothing else quite like it. The Kona N starts from $36,650 (including destination) and uses the same powertrain as the Elantra N. However, the Kona is only available with the eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets a host of chassis upgrades to make it handle like no CUV we've ever seen.

Both cars come in one fully loaded trim, which means they're packed with active safety features and creature comforts. If you want to read more about what these two hot compacts are like to drive, check out our review of the Kona N here and our first drive of the Elantra N here. If you're already dead set on one of these speedy little machines, start checking your local Hyundai dealer — Hyundai says both cars should be available by this coming winter.

Edmunds says

Hyundai's performance car portfolio just keeps getting bigger. With the Veloster N, Kona N and Elantra N all available for less than $40,000, there really is something for any enthusiast.