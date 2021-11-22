DRIVEN: The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Is a Lot of Fun for Not a Lot of Money

But does it drive like a proper hot hatch?

It most definitely does. Thanks to the Kona N's multitude of settings and drive modes, it barely gives away its performance potential in normal day-to-day driving. The sport exhaust is nicely subdued, and the ride, though firm, is never punishing, the electronically controlled suspension soaking up even moderately large bumps and potholes without much fuss.

But when the daily commute ends and the good road begins, just press that blue button on the right side of the steering wheel. Summoning "N mode" opens hilarious levels of performance and adjustability for a little SUV. For optimal customization, the engine, steering, transmission, stability control, differential and exhaust (it's got all the pops and bangs you could want) can all be tailored to suit your needs, or the road's. There's even launch control. On a Kona!

Throttle response from the engine is fairly immediate and turbo lag, often prevalent in smaller engines like this one, is minimal. There's quite a rush of power throughout the engine's midrange, with maximum horsepower available from 5,500 to 6,000 rpm. While we wish we could get the six-speed manual that's offered in the Elantra N, Hyundai's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is so intuitive and quick to shift that we hardly mind.

Being a front-wheel-drive hot hatch/SUV, the Kona N could easily have suffered from excessive torque steer, poor traction and wonky steering feel. But Hyundai's N team clearly did its homework and put in the development miles. The Kona N steers with a directness and clarity that's at first surprising but then settles into comfortable and confidence-inspiring. The limited-slip differential works hard to put the considerable power to the ground, but it's well matched to the Kona N's stability control system, which allows for a bit of wheelspin and generally unabated acceleration. Sure, there is torque steer, but it's never excessive and instead proves to be an excellent form of communication as to how hard the front tires are working.

Overall balance is just what you want from a little performance hatchback. The Kona N is eager to change direction and makes the most of both the front and rear wheels to get to where you want it to go. That even includes a bit of liftoff oversteer, something more advanced drivers rely on to help rotate a car through a corner. In short, the Kona N is an absolute hoot.