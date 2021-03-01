3 Reasons Why the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Isn't an SUV

The Bolt EUV actually has less cargo space than the regular Bolt EV

The term "SUV" comes with a few clear expectations. When you hear it, you're immediately thinking about a higher ride, more cargo space and extra off-road capability. Surprisingly, the upcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV offers none of the above compared to the standard Bolt EV, which is a conventional four-door hatchback. This may explain why General Motors calls it an "EUV" and uses the term "SUV-like" in its own product materials.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Bolt EUV isn't a compelling product. It may actually help you reevaluate what you really need from an electric vehicle (EV). With this in mind, we've identified three ways the Bolt EUV isn't an SUV but also three reasons why you'd want to consider buying one anyway.

The Bolt EUV doesn't offer all-wheel drive

Most EVs are urbanites, venturing off the beaten path only to park in a dirt lot or maybe traverse some light sand at the beach. But for the record, if you're looking for an EV that can tackle some trails with all-wheel drive, don't look to the Bolt EUV — it comes only with front-wheel drive. What about snowy roads? Technically, a good set of winter tires should make the Bolt EUV plenty capable in winter. But the lack of AWD may temper the Bolt EUV's appeal in regions where winter gets real.

The Bolt EUV has less cargo space than the regular Bolt EV

We've yet to test the Bolt EUV's cargo space, but on paper, Chevy's latest electric car actually has less cargo space behind the rear seats than the standard Bolt EV it's based on. Specifically, the Bolt EV has 16.6 cubic feet of cargo volume with the seats up, compared to 16.3 cubic feet in the Bolt EUV. Flip the seats down and the EUV still trails the standard model by a tenth of an inch at 56.9 cubic feet. EUV stands for "electric utility vehicle," after all, so it seems Chevy isn't really delivering in that respect.

The Bolt EUV is barely taller than the regular Bolt

Many people are drawn to SUVs for their higher seating position, and to be fair, we haven't sat in a Bolt EUV — maybe the seats are really up there. But in terms of exterior dimensions, the Bolt EUV is just fractionally taller than the standard Bolt EV, measuring 63.6 inches tall to the Bolt EV's 63.4 inches.

That said, the Bolt EUV is indeed taller than some other vehicles it may compete with, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric (61.2 inches), the Kia Niro EV (61.8 inches) and even the Honda HR-V (63.2 inches), a gas-powered subcompact SUV. But, well, so is the Bolt EV — which, by the way, already has an elevated, chair-like seat height.

But here's the good news

While the Bolt EUV might not be much of an SUV, it does have at least three things going for it:

The Bolt EUV is 6 inches longer than the regular Bolt EV, which unlocks about 3 inches of additional rear legroom for a total of 39.1 inches. This puts the Bolt EUV well ahead of the Hyundai Kona Electric (33.4 inches) and Kia Niro EV (36 inches).

The Bolt EUV offers the option of a sunroof, which the Bolt EV lacks. It's a panoramic sunroof too, which may cut into headroom a touch. But for those of normal height, it promises more daylight (or moonlight) and the feel of the open air in your hair.

The Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet offered with GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving technology. It allows you to take your hands off the steering wheel on specially designated roads to reduce driver fatigue.

The Bolt EUV isn't the SUV-ified version of the Bolt we imagined it would be, but it does offer some compelling features. Take a look at our first Bolt EUV First Look for more information about when it's coming and what to expect.