BMW M4 vs. Chevrolet Corvette C8: In Search of the Best Sports Car

The M4 Competition's potency becomes clear when you realize its 503 horsepower is more than you get in most Porsche 911 variants. Even better, the BMW has a competitive starting price of $75,695 (destination included).

If the M4's price-to-power ratio seems like a bargain, what do we make of the eighth-generation Corvette, or C8? It offers a similar output but also has a mid-engine layout and supercar styling for $60,995 to start.

So, Corvette vs. M4: Which of these two is the best sports car? We found the answer by evaluating their performance at our testing facility, their limit handling at the racetrack, and their road manners during the commute.

What do you get for your money?

Both the M4 and the C8 have two doors, rear-wheel drive and automatic transmissions. Both also feature a number of adjustments for things like the responsiveness of the gas and brake pedals, the volume of the exhaust and so on. The range of settings is so vast that both vehicles have two customizable settings for owners to use like radio presets.

What about differences? The M4's sedan underpinnings mean it's a bit longer and taller than the Corvette, whose chassis is purpose-built. The advantages of the BMW's layout come in the form of a back seat and a large trunk. In lieu of back seats, the Corvette offers a 6.2-liter V8 with 490 horsepower (an optional exhaust upgrade adds 5 hp).

The M4 features a twin-turbo inline-six engine with 473 hp in the standard configuration or 503 hp in the automatic-only Competition trim. Beyond the power upgrade, the Competition has additional upgrades including larger wheels and more robust cooling for track use. The M4 we received for testing totaled $101,995 due to a slew of costly options, including carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon bucket seats.

The 2020 C8 Corvette featured here is the same one we bought for a yearlong evaluation. Like the M4 Competition, it has upgraded brakes, seats, cooling and handling thanks to options including the Z51 Performance Pack and Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers. So equipped, it totals $80,660.