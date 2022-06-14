Ford has issued a stop sale on Mach-E models over a potential safety defect that might make some cars immobile. CNBC reported this morning that Ford instructed dealers to temporarily stop selling the Mach-E on Monday. The Mach-Es affected are both 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles that were built from May 2020 through May 2022 at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

A Ford representative told CNBC that nearly 49,000 of the almost 100,000 Mach-Es that were built in that time frame might be affected. According to the CNBC report, the notice from Ford to dealers said the root cause of the problem is the potential for the battery's main high voltage connectors to overheat. The notice said the problem can happen either while the car is off and won't allow it to start, but it can also happen while the car is in motion, causing an immediate loss of power while on the road.