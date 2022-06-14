- Ford has issued a stop sale on Mach-E models.
- The stop sale comes because of a safety defect that might make cars immobile.
- Some 49,000 Mach-Es will be affected by the likely recall.
Ford has issued a stop sale on Mach-E models over a potential safety defect that might make some cars immobile. CNBC reported this morning that Ford instructed dealers to temporarily stop selling the Mach-E on Monday. The Mach-Es affected are both 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles that were built from May 2020 through May 2022 at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.
A Ford representative told CNBC that nearly 49,000 of the almost 100,000 Mach-Es that were built in that time frame might be affected. According to the CNBC report, the notice from Ford to dealers said the root cause of the problem is the potential for the battery's main high voltage connectors to overheat. The notice said the problem can happen either while the car is off and won't allow it to start, but it can also happen while the car is in motion, causing an immediate loss of power while on the road.
A recall is likely imminent, and Ford told CNBC that it already sent a recall petition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the government organization that handles them. Ford has also already reached out to some owners regarding the problem. The company representative told CNBC that it expects to offer a solution in the third quarter of 2022. The fix will include a software update that can be done either over the air or at a Ford dealership.
We asked Ford for a statement on the stop sale but haven't heard back. We'll update this story as soon as we do.
The Mach-E was Ford's first dedicated battery electric vehicle and has been on sale since the end of 2020. It's an EV SUV with striking looks and a sporty personality on the road, but, like most vehicles, it isn't without its issues. It's worth mentioning that we at Edmunds purchased a Mach-E, and you can read about our long-term experience with it here.
We're glad Ford is doing what it can to remedy the situation with the Mach-E quickly.