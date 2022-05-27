We Sprinted to 20,000 Miles in Our Kia Sorento

We cleared the 20,000-mile mark on our 2021 Kia Sorento about a month ahead of it departing our long-term test fleet. A long road trip at the beginning of our year with the Sorento helped put a dent in our mileage goal and gave us some great early impressions of the compact Kia SUV, many of which have held up over the past year. Namely, the Sorento has been solid and reliable, albeit with a few quirks.

The Sorento is a blast to drive

Our Sorento's torque-rich motor has earned mostly positive reviews from our staff. One editor wrote, "The 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in our Sorento isn't the most refined engine of its kind but, man, it hauls the mail."

That love has not extended to its transmission, which was critiqued for the way it handled accelerating from a stop. As one editor noted, "In normal everyday driving, when you leave from a stop, there's a serious hiccup from the eight-speed automatic transmission between first and second gear. It's slightly less annoying from second to third, at which point it smooths out. I tried everything, and here's what I found: The hitch is most pronounced when the drive mode is set to Smart, Eco or Comfort. If you keep it in Sport mode, the problem is far less pronounced."