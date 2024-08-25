Driving the Ultra-Rare Mercedes-Benz R 63 AMG, a 503-HP, V8-Powered Anomaly

You can drive through Monterey Car Week in a bright green Lamborghini Huracán and no one will bat an eye. But show up in Mercedes' two-decade-old, cloudy-German-sky-silver, mega-homely minivan and suddenly, you're all the rage. Maybe that's because the R 63 AMG — which was only available for one model year, cost around $85,000 and sold 200 units globally — is rarer than super-exotics like the Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1 or the freaking Ferrari Enzo. Or maybe it's because those who know know: This hopped-up weirdo minivan is so incredibly cool.

There's a what under the hood?

Mercedes' directive of "AMG all the things" might not be new, but remember, in 2007, the company's performance arm didn't have a range of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines from which to choose. Back then, it was pretty much the M156 naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 or nothing. Well, unless Mercedes wanted to go absolutely insane and shoehorn in the M275 twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 from the CL 65 and S 65. (Can you imagine?!)