2019 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$46,895
Compare dealer price quotes
Brought back the Luxury Ride
Marvin Garrett, 09/04/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful
Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk
Report Abuse
Still Loving it.
Mary Capra, 07/08/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful
I really love my Caddy. I get lot's of compliments. The best car I ever bought. My family likes driving it too. Still getting the compliments. I treat it like my baby. Love it, Love it.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stylish Driver
Stylish Driver, 10/23/2019
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful
This vehicle offers luxury & comfort.
Report Abuse
