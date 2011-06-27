2019 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

Owned 4 Cadillacs this 2019 Cadillac Luxury has the quietest and smoothest ride...my previous 2015 CTS premium had all the driver comfort and safety features....that I gave up for more room and ease of entrance and exit plus Luxury Ride...huge trunk

Mary Capra , 07/08/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I really love my Caddy. I get lot's of compliments. The best car I ever bought. My family likes driving it too. Still getting the compliments. I treat it like my baby. Love it, Love it.