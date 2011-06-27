Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XT5 SUV
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,079*
Total Cash Price
$41,145
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,881*
Total Cash Price
$32,398
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,079*
Total Cash Price
$41,145
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,769*
Total Cash Price
$35,638
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,836*
Total Cash Price
$33,694
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,922*
Total Cash Price
$45,681
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,855*
Total Cash Price
$47,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$767
|$1,168
|$3,076
|$1,648
|$2,289
|$8,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$1,468
|$1,582
|$1,702
|$5,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,205
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,212
|$1,781
|$1,317
|$824
|$297
|$6,431
|Depreciation
|$8,072
|$4,519
|$3,976
|$3,526
|$3,165
|$23,258
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,138
|$11,448
|$12,953
|$10,787
|$10,753
|$62,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$604
|$920
|$2,422
|$1,298
|$1,802
|$7,046
|Repairs
|$0
|$751
|$1,156
|$1,246
|$1,340
|$4,493
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,736
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,920
|Financing
|$1,742
|$1,402
|$1,037
|$649
|$234
|$5,064
|Depreciation
|$6,356
|$3,558
|$3,131
|$2,776
|$2,492
|$18,313
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,707
|$9,014
|$10,199
|$8,494
|$8,467
|$48,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$767
|$1,168
|$3,076
|$1,648
|$2,289
|$8,948
|Repairs
|$0
|$954
|$1,468
|$1,582
|$1,702
|$5,706
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,205
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,212
|$1,781
|$1,317
|$824
|$297
|$6,431
|Depreciation
|$8,072
|$4,519
|$3,976
|$3,526
|$3,165
|$23,258
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,138
|$11,448
|$12,953
|$10,787
|$10,753
|$62,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$933
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$664
|$1,012
|$2,664
|$1,428
|$1,982
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$0
|$826
|$1,272
|$1,371
|$1,474
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,542
|$1,141
|$714
|$257
|$5,570
|Depreciation
|$6,992
|$3,914
|$3,444
|$3,054
|$2,741
|$20,144
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,978
|$9,915
|$11,219
|$9,343
|$9,314
|$53,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$628
|$957
|$2,519
|$1,350
|$1,874
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$0
|$781
|$1,202
|$1,296
|$1,394
|$4,673
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,805
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,997
|Financing
|$1,812
|$1,458
|$1,078
|$675
|$243
|$5,267
|Depreciation
|$6,610
|$3,700
|$3,256
|$2,887
|$2,592
|$19,046
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,215
|$9,375
|$10,607
|$8,834
|$8,806
|$50,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,160
|Maintenance
|$852
|$1,297
|$3,415
|$1,830
|$2,541
|$9,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,059
|$1,630
|$1,757
|$1,889
|$6,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,707
|Financing
|$2,456
|$1,977
|$1,462
|$915
|$330
|$7,140
|Depreciation
|$8,962
|$5,017
|$4,415
|$3,914
|$3,514
|$25,821
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,917
|$12,710
|$14,381
|$11,977
|$11,938
|$68,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XT5 SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$1,361
|$6,422
|Maintenance
|$888
|$1,352
|$3,560
|$1,908
|$2,649
|$10,358
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,104
|$1,699
|$1,832
|$1,970
|$6,605
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,552
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,822
|Financing
|$2,561
|$2,061
|$1,524
|$954
|$344
|$7,444
|Depreciation
|$9,343
|$5,230
|$4,603
|$4,081
|$3,663
|$26,920
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,679
|$13,251
|$14,993
|$12,486
|$12,446
|$71,855
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 XT5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac XT5 in Virginia is:not available
