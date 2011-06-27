2020 Cadillac XT4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Cadillac has a Winner With the XT4
XT4 is a small luxury SUV with unbelievable interior room. My 6’ 5” friend sat in Driver’s seat and I was able to sit directly behind him in backseat (I’m 5’ 10”) with room to spare. Averaging over 29 mpg on the highway. Great layout of controls - smart combo of buttons, control wheel, and responsive touch screen. Cool white leather seats with red stitching and black side inserts. Well paired turbo 4 engine & 9 speed transmission (quick, smooth shifts). Quiet interior, good breaks, comfortable ride. 6,100 miles with no issues. Cadillac has a winner with the XT4.
Bigger than small but smaller than big.
The CT4 has a thoughtful design, with good interior space, in a manageable size for daily use. Easy to park, the driver can see all the corners. Controls are intuitive and customizable to user preferences. The available heated seats and steering wheel are divine in cold weather, also the all wheel drive that can be turned off to save fuel and tire wear. The turbo 4 requires premium fuel, but is more than peppy, but is slightly unrefined when pressed. The interior is finished nicely, with attractive stitching, color choices, and very adjustable/comfortable seats. Some surfaces glare and reflect, while other, mostly lower and rearward surfaces are hard and plasticky, scratch easily. I like the back seat isn’t forgotten with lots of legroom and easy access. Overall an easy to use, stylish small suv, much more is right than not, in a perfect size for our needs.
Perfect in town SUV
Comfortable, easy to drive, user friendly, couldn’t be more perfect for my needs and great visibility. I’ve gone from Tahoe to Explorer to this XT4. Family a little smaller and this is just right for us now.
Cadillac's Hole in One!
Excellent vehicle that won't disappoint! Unique to Cadillac"s design, this car addresses all of the short comings of many other SUV's within the class. Surprisingly comfortable for both front and rear occupants, an awesome value for the creature comforts, even in base form. very quick and agile, strong and linear braking, great sounding entertainment, and the lists goes on. It's no wonder that these cars are seen everywhere. I actually found myself staring at it in a parking lot trying to identify it before Cadillac announced its arrival. It is also more reliable than many of its direct rivals. This Cadillac won't disappoint.
Great Size
A little under powered & over Geared.
