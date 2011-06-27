  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
2 reviews
I love my XLR-V

Scott Leyva, 05/12/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We traded our 1995 red XJS convertible after 14 years. We knew nothing about the XLR, but were smitten once we drove it. It gets just as many if not more looks and compliments!

Claasic Cadillac Sports Car

MJL, 12/06/2017
2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl S/C 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is pretty advanced for being 9 years old. Nav and entertainment are just fine. No USB. It's the Corvette in a tuxedo! It has 30,000 miles with no issues thus far.

