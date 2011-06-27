Used 2004 Cadillac SRX Consumer Reviews

After another $1000.00 repair I traded. No longer jimm222 , 04/01/2014 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful I thought I was doing my wife a favor, she drove 3 different Ford Explorer Sports for about 12 years. I told her I wanted to get her a different car and showed her a 2004 SRX. Well it was love at first sight, nice car all loaded up, we bought it. Well it does not, always, like to start when it is warm. She has been stranded several times and needed rescued. When it does this it will not turn over, will not shut down the electrical system and holds on to the key. I took it to my brother, a service director at Mercedes, and he sent me to a GM guy. The GM guy worried about it for several days and found some advice on the internet, he removed the 7.5amp fuse for the security system......Several more trips to a GM shop and way more spent ($1006.56 the last time) I traded it for a 2011 Cadillac SRX and it is perfect in every way. I met the person that bought this car from the Cadillac dealer that I traded with. She has not had any problems except that something caused her and the car to drive it into a building causing about $5000. in damages. The 2011 SRX that I traded for has been spot ever since it's purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Outstanding All-Around Family Vehicle Leonard , 01/26/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was a little concerned about buying a used SRX, having read about many owners' negative experiences. However, after driving this car once I knew it would be ours. This is a spacious and comfortable SUV-wagon-crossover- whatever but it drives like a sport sedan! I'm a big guy that is used to driving a new full-sized Chevy pickup, but the SRX fits me like a glove. After putting a few thousand miles on the car and a couple long rides hauling both people and cargo, I have to admit there isn't much more I could ask for. The V6 is surprisingly powerful, quick-revving, and can deliver decent MPG if you behave yourself. For a used AWD luxury vehicle, this was an amazing value.

I tried to love it... Julie , 02/12/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful When I first saw this car, I immediately fell in love with the design. The sunroof is amazing, the shape of the car and body style is beautiful... but that's where it ended for me! I have only owned this car for 6 months, but it has been in the shop over 10 times for various expensive repairs... new cat converters, new air ride suspension, 2 new power steering columns, various wiring issues, new spark plugs and coils... it has cost us thousands in repairs, not to mention the hassle of dropping it off at the shop approx every 2-3 weeks! This is definitely not the quiality a cadillac should be!

Could have been a great car William , 07/13/2017 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I love the looks and handling of my SRX. It's 13 years old now and holding up well with the exception of rust on the drivers side wheel well. I've noticed this on several others and the body shop believes it is caused by a poor factory seal between the inner and outer surface. The car is labeled a sports wagon and truly lives up to that name. The front seats are firm which I prefer but combined with the stiff suspension they can quickly become uncomfortable on roads that are anything other than flat and smooth. The dash has a nice layout compared to many newer vehicles with the exception of the heater controls which are located low in the center close to the console. They are loaded with many small buttons and digital readout. Seems easy enough to use but a simple adjustment like switching on the defroster or turning up the fan may require looking at the controls instead of the highway and I've discovered it can be dangerous taking eyes off the road with it's quick and responsive steering. The storage is great and its handled everything I've thrown at it over the years, which is a lot. The major drawback is the drivetrain. The 3.6 v6 motor has all the power I could ever ask for but I'm afraid to use it because these motors suffer from timing chain issues and there are three of them. Second to that is it's oil consumption. The motor requires 6 qts Mobil One and has always been thirsty for more which Cadillac considered normal. Thirsty btw has been anywhere from one qt per 800-1500 miles. The second major drivetrain problem is the transfer case chain. The supplier provided weak chains the first couple years of production and they are prone to stretching and slipping. At least the replacements are properly tempered. Repairs like spark plug, coil and injector replacement require the upper intake plenum be removed which adds to the cost of repairs. I was quoted $310.00 for spark plugs after the warranty was up so I learned to do it myself. Lastly, the car requires two different tire sizes which limits choices and rotating. The oem Goodyear's on mine ran close to $1000.00 mounted. I love this car, it's served me well, still looks and drives like new but I would never buy another. Update: 138000 miles 16 years old. Just installed the third set of tires. Running the rear size on all 4 works out well for rotations. Original timming chain and transfer chain still working well. Rust on left rear wheel well is getting worse and repair cost almost as much as the car is worth. Replaced all brakes and wheel bearings and one tire rod since last report. On last report I stated I would never buy another but three more years have passed and I can think of no other car I rather have. The SRX does everything I need a vehicle to do.