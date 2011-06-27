2020 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,414*
Total Cash Price
$99,950
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$104,414*
Total Cash Price
$99,950
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$90,438*
Total Cash Price
$86,571
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$85,505*
Total Cash Price
$81,849
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$115,925*
Total Cash Price
$110,968
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$120,858*
Total Cash Price
$115,690
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$117,569*
Total Cash Price
$112,542
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$82,216*
Total Cash Price
$78,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$7,431
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,531
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,765
|Financing
|$5,376
|$4,322
|$3,200
|$2,002
|$724
|$15,624
|Depreciation
|$24,717
|$7,098
|$5,800
|$6,502
|$5,679
|$49,797
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,854
|$17,202
|$14,961
|$17,468
|$14,930
|$104,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$7,431
|Maintenance
|$719
|$1,071
|$1,101
|$2,903
|$1,749
|$7,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,531
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,765
|Financing
|$5,376
|$4,322
|$3,200
|$2,002
|$724
|$15,624
|Depreciation
|$24,717
|$7,098
|$5,800
|$6,502
|$5,679
|$49,797
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,854
|$17,202
|$14,961
|$17,468
|$14,930
|$104,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,331
|$1,377
|$6,436
|Maintenance
|$623
|$927
|$954
|$2,515
|$1,515
|$6,533
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,925
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,127
|Financing
|$4,656
|$3,743
|$2,772
|$1,734
|$627
|$13,532
|Depreciation
|$21,408
|$6,148
|$5,024
|$5,632
|$4,919
|$43,131
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,789
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,047
|$14,373
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,519
|$14,900
|$12,958
|$15,129
|$12,932
|$90,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$6,085
|Maintenance
|$589
|$877
|$902
|$2,377
|$1,432
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,711
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,902
|Financing
|$4,402
|$3,539
|$2,621
|$1,639
|$593
|$12,794
|Depreciation
|$20,240
|$5,813
|$4,750
|$5,325
|$4,651
|$40,778
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,636
|$14,087
|$12,251
|$14,304
|$12,226
|$85,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,538
|$1,592
|$1,648
|$1,706
|$1,765
|$8,250
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,189
|$1,222
|$3,223
|$1,942
|$8,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,031
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,290
|Financing
|$5,969
|$4,798
|$3,553
|$2,222
|$804
|$17,346
|Depreciation
|$27,441
|$7,880
|$6,439
|$7,219
|$6,306
|$55,286
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,247
|$19,098
|$16,610
|$19,393
|$16,576
|$115,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$1,718
|$1,779
|$1,840
|$8,601
|Maintenance
|$832
|$1,239
|$1,274
|$3,360
|$2,024
|$8,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,245
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,515
|Financing
|$6,223
|$5,002
|$3,704
|$2,317
|$838
|$18,084
|Depreciation
|$28,609
|$8,216
|$6,713
|$7,526
|$6,574
|$57,639
|Fuel
|$3,618
|$3,726
|$3,838
|$3,953
|$4,072
|$19,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,130
|$19,911
|$17,317
|$20,218
|$17,281
|$120,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,560
|$1,614
|$1,672
|$1,730
|$1,790
|$8,367
|Maintenance
|$809
|$1,205
|$1,240
|$3,269
|$1,969
|$8,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,183
|$1,815
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,102
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,365
|Financing
|$6,053
|$4,866
|$3,604
|$2,254
|$815
|$17,592
|Depreciation
|$27,831
|$7,992
|$6,531
|$7,322
|$6,395
|$56,070
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,875
|$19,369
|$16,845
|$19,668
|$16,811
|$117,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$5,851
|Maintenance
|$566
|$843
|$867
|$2,286
|$1,377
|$5,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,568
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,752
|Financing
|$4,233
|$3,403
|$2,520
|$1,576
|$570
|$12,302
|Depreciation
|$19,462
|$5,589
|$4,567
|$5,120
|$4,472
|$39,210
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,381
|$13,545
|$11,780
|$13,754
|$11,756
|$82,216
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
