Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Consumer Reviews
My dream vehicle!
Cindy W., 01/28/2020
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
If you're looking for a great ride, a ton of bells and whistles and a stylish vehicle, you're going to love owning an Escalade. This SUV has everything, hiding spots for your belongings, USB ports everywhere, 120v plugin, a ton of Bose speakers and so much more. The camera system is amazing! When I flip up my rear view mirror I see traffic behind me. When I pull into my garage I still get the 360 view to make sure that I'm over enough and in far enough. My only issue, and this is a me issue is that this is sooo much bigger than the Tahoe I came from. This one is a beast ;o) so I'm having problems pulling into parking spots still, but with time, I'm sure that I'll nail it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
