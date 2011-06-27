Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lap of Luxury
I purchased my 1992 Deville in November of 2008 primarily to be a basic A to B car that I felt would be able to keep me safe during the winter driving months. I only paid $700 dollars for it, and to me it was the deal of the century. It was evident that the car started its life in Florida. The body was in excellent condition, and the interior had worn well for its age. The leather seats were very comfortable. More so than my sofa. The car was as smooth going over the road as an ocean liner, but the downside was that it took turns with all the agility of the Titanic. It was clear what market this car was engineered to satisfy, but even still I did enoy the feeling of riding on air.
Very Reliable Car
This Sedan Deville has been nothing but good to me. I have taken it on multiple 2 to 3 trips and is my daily driver. It has had almost everything replaced on it but you have to realize that this car is 20 years old. With that being said, the car drives smooth with no real engine problems other than consumption of coolant, which is to be expected with older cars. Gas mileage is right around 16 in the city and 19 on the highway! Would recommend this car if in great to good condition!
Alive at 191,000 miles
I purchased my 1992 Cadillac DeVille on a lark in 1995 without research and was expecting to suffer from my rashness. However, this car has been a dream. It is attractive, classy, extremely comfortable, steady on the road and safe. I've had two accidents, one nearly totally the car, with no injuries (thank God). Regarding gas milage, thanks to the computer, I can monitor my driving style and easily get 21 mpg city - better than many new cars on the market. At 191,000 miles, the motor is in excellent shape with mainly routine maintenance for the 10 years I have owned the car. I want a new car now, but each time I look and compare it with what I have, and car payments, I just keep driving.
92 & Still like new
this car is the best auto iv ever bought it has way more power then youll ever need and makes less noise then newer cars on the job site.i know now why people drive the way they do in a cadi.beacouse you ARE the king of the road.watch the speedo. though because 85 feels the same as 35.i once was doin 40 on the interstate (midafter noon) didnt realize it till school bus pasted me but even then i was like "oh well"the min speed lmnt.is 40 and i was just enjoin my ride.
My Dream Car became my Nightmare Car!
I thought I was going to enjoy this Cadillac; it has been a pain since I bought it. Paid $6000.00 cash, I have had to spend over $4000.00 for parts that normally don't go out on cars. 3 gas tanks, fuel pump, harmonic balancer, serpentine belt, new tires, new brakes and now brake booster going out after 1 month of having new brakes put on. I wish I had turned my head when I saw this one, I will never ever buy a Cadillac again. It looks great but it has to many major things wrong with it. I am really sadden with my Cadillac and very disappointed with it.
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner