Used 2017 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Consumer Reviews

William , 10/04/2018 V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Shop around and take full advantage of all the discounts for sure. Be sure and drive one on a nice twisty road as well before buying. First off the new "cue" system so far has ZERO issues and I really like it. Now as for the car, I bought the regular one as I hate sun roofs, and was looking for a nice large comfortable daily driver for all seasons. I planned to keep it for 3 years. Another factor was the price vs performance curve. I was also looking at audi A8, bmw 7 series and Mercedes CLS. What primarily sold me was the online reviews of the handling of the cts as well as ( imho) I really love the exterior looks. The price point I paid after all the GM, dealer ,end of year etc was nearly 20,500 off of the MSRP so that and the fact that is really goes pretty well for a v6 totally sold me. A few things I think could be improved on 1) hvac system should be more accurate as to temp settings 2) the transmission while good, compared to the ZF 8 speed is "acceptable" at best, it shifts far to slow in the sport and track modes. 3) seats should be offered with a massage function 4) The stock run flat tires are HORRIBLE it should have come with most any other brand but Pirelli's for sure, and NO run flats! The interior is very nice for a GM product, seat adjustment if very good for bigger guys i'm 6'6" and have zero issues. Handling and suspension are spot on , they totally nailed that for sure. All in all I really like the car far better than I thought I would when buying it, I've always had Porsche,BMW or Mercedes before this. Would I have bought it for sticker price (70's) ummm maybe but probably not. However for the mid to low 50's it is in fact a fantastic bargain for the money.