Used 2017 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury Consumer Reviews

Brad , 12/27/2017 V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

23 of 24 people found this review helpful

This part is an update. I still love this car however occasionally the Cue system will lock up when using Android Auto. If you don't start Android Auto on your phone before using it in the car, after you use a voice command it will sometimes just lock up and the CUE system will be unusable until you unplug your phone or turn your car off. It would be nice if you could use Android Auto without having to plug your phone up to the car via USB. Other than that I love this car! I would definitely buy it again. All of the online reviews (Motor Trend, Car and Driver etc. and YouTube) are spot on except for one thing. The CUE system has been upgraded in 2017 and is fast as a phone or tablet so all of their disparaging comments about it are no longer valid for this year model and subsequent. Some reviewers complain that when they touch the silver trim on the center console nothing happens. It isn't designed to. You have to touch the lighted controls. They should just figure it out and get over it. Some reviewers complain about no volume knob. I typically use the steering wheel controls so that isn't an issue for me. They don't have knobs on their phones and they seem to cope. Very comfortable seats (I don't have the Recaros), very high quality interior, great performance, very high tech in the Premium Luxury model. Great looking car inside and out. I can't think of a single option they could add to this car (well maybe massaging front seats). If you buy this car I don't think you will regret it. I guess my only negative comment on it would be they should sell it with all season tires instead of summer tires. I drove this car plus an ATS V and a CTS V and for the money I think this is the best value for the all around package. You only spend a small amount of time having fun with the acceleration compared to hours cruising down the highway. I would rather lean toward the additional comfort (and better looks IMO) of the CTS over the ATS and paying an additional $20-30K for an extra 200 horsepower in the CTS V wasn't worth it to me. I'm satisfied with 420 horsepower.