Used 2005 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Disappointed natural_99_99 , 06/02/2011 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I have been a proud owner of my CTS until recently. I have made sure the oil was changed every 3,000 to 6,000 miles as needed. Just with in the last month my CTS started cutting back when my wife was driving it. I checked oil in car & it was fine. dealership did a diagnostic test on the car and contacted me that same day and advise that the CTS had no issues & everything checked out fine. Within two weeks she was experience same problem I checked oil level & it was no oil at all. Went to pick up some oil put in car. Then I test drove the CTS next day & had no problem until I picked up some speed then it cutback some and engine light came on. When I went out to leave on tuesday it would not start out all & had to have it towed to dealership. Thats when I was told that i need a new engine. The repairs would cost $6200. I have recommended Cadillac CTS to numerous people never again. I am disappointed I had a chrysler sebring before this car that I traded in with 230000 miles on it. Cadillac is suppose to be a step above that. Its wrong how this economy is set up to bail out GM but I can't even get a $6200 repair covered by the company that should have failed.

Oil Burner!!! mabyn66 , 02/17/2012 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I had a 2005 CTS, but traded it in on a reliable car, a Honda. I loved my CTS. It was a beautiful car, but at about 60,000 miles it started burning oil. It had no drips or blue smoke. They car was sounding weird and I had my husband check it. It needed 5 quarts of oil. There was no warning, or light. The catalytic converter went out in it twice in a year and a half and then I started having a misfiring problem. Whenever I was going up a hill, or had to accelerate fast, my whole car would jerk and then my engine light would start flashing. Beautiful looking car, but looks only get you so far. It was a major lemon and I'd never buy one again!!!!

Where did all the oil go? joez34 , 05/16/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I love or should I say "loved" this car for the many years I have owned it. The car performed perfectly until 55,000 miles when it began drinking up a qt of oil every 1,000 miles. No leaks, and No Smoke, just a quart of oil gone. The worst part about it was I didn't figure this out until the car was down 4 qts and started to make lots of noise. No LOW oil level or pressure indicator. Sorry GM, I traded in the CTS for a NEW Lexus ES350. Maybe I'll be back in a few years, but for now I'm gone.

ownership and it woes linda lawson , 12/02/2015 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful bought my 2005 cts and drove it 3800 miles and it used 5 quarts of oil just about ruined the engine had I not decided to do an early service the engine would have been shot. I have been around cars and worked on them all my life and I have yet to understand this excessive oil consumption as being normal. I have owned several gm products and this is the first one I have had with this problem. would I buy another one no way. gm needs to man up and fix this problem and not charge the consumer who spent their hard earned money to buy a car they thought was going to be reliable. no wonder people are turning to Honda and other cars. bad when you have to carry oil in the trunk of your cadallic. im not the only one check internet. when you ask dealers about the problem they say thats the first they have heard of problem. i say bull