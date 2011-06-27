  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2013 CTS Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower318 hp @ 6800 rpm318 hp @ 6800 rpm318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
CTS Touring Packageyesyesno
19" All-Season Tire Packageyesyesyes
19" Summer Tire Performance Packagenoyesyes
Performance Luxury Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
300 watts stereo outputyesyesno
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
cargo netyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
wood trim on dashyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesno
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashnonoyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consolenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Pedal Coversyesyesyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Luggage Rack Double Cross Bowsyesyesyes
18" Chrome Wheelsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Compact Spare Tireyesyesyes
Vehicle Coveryesyesyes
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
UltraView Sunroofnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.0 cu.ft.58.0 cu.ft.58.0 cu.ft.
Length192.0 in.192.0 in.192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4306 lbs.4094 lbs.4094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.25.0 cu.ft.25.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.125.0 cu.ft.125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.113.4 in.113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.72.5 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Summer Gold Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Summer Gold Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Summer Gold Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P235/50R V tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Starting MSRP
$49,750
Starting MSRP
$44,190
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
