2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Idaho Luddite , 12/01/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The only thing sub-par about this vehicle was the total lack of contact from Cadillac as the delivery of the vehicle was delayed for many months. For that, Cadillac has a black eye. But once the vehicle arrived (yesterday), all that was forgotten. The vehicle itself is a full five-star production in every detail. The engine is incredibly strong. A gorgeous exhaust tone is trumpeted with anything above a mild acceleration. The ten speed transmission is almost unnoticable. Shifts crisply without any lurch or delay. The body is a beauty from every angle. Wheels are also striking. Interior leather is very high quality. Seats fully adjustable. While I miss some high quality woodwork, I understand that this is a Sport model so the panels that would have otherwise been wood are carbon fiber. The dashboard is very intuitive and easy to use. The icons of the various systems are all good size and easy to spot. The electronic dashboard is configurable so the info each driver desires can be displayed. In the final analysis, the vehicle was even better than I had hoped. So glad I waited the nine months from the order/reservation to delivery.