2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Pros
Even Better Than Expected

Idaho Luddite, 12/01/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
The only thing sub-par about this vehicle was the total lack of contact from Cadillac as the delivery of the vehicle was delayed for many months. For that, Cadillac has a black eye. But once the vehicle arrived (yesterday), all that was forgotten. The vehicle itself is a full five-star production in every detail. The engine is incredibly strong. A gorgeous exhaust tone is trumpeted with anything above a mild acceleration. The ten speed transmission is almost unnoticable. Shifts crisply without any lurch or delay. The body is a beauty from every angle. Wheels are also striking. Interior leather is very high quality. Seats fully adjustable. While I miss some high quality woodwork, I understand that this is a Sport model so the panels that would have otherwise been wood are carbon fiber. The dashboard is very intuitive and easy to use. The icons of the various systems are all good size and easy to spot. The electronic dashboard is configurable so the info each driver desires can be displayed. In the final analysis, the vehicle was even better than I had hoped. So glad I waited the nine months from the order/reservation to delivery.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Ct6 v

Ct6vzl1, 12/21/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
Worth the wait. Had the same emotions as prior review. All is forgotten when you drive it. Wonderful American made car. Well worth the money compared to imports. Vee on!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Beast,yet styish inside and out.

Carl L, 01/29/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
What a car, American built,V8,twin turbo 550 HP,640lb pf torque all in a Blackwing engine. Drive it You will buy it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
