2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan
- Immensely powerful twin-turbo V8
- Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
- Interior materials aren't quite as nice as in rivals
- New high-performance variant of CT6 luxury sedan
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Since the original CTS-V back in 2004, Cadillac has kept refining its V line of performance sedans to take on the best Europe and Asia have to offer. The latest product to come out is the 2019 CT6-V, the biggest sedan to get the V treatment yet.
The CT6 is the brand's flagship sedan. For the V version, Cadillac turns everything up to 11 and drops in a twin-turbo V8 that makes a thumping 550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It also gets massive Brembo brakes, an adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels with summer tires, and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive setup and rear steer for faster handling without compromising on stability.
From the first CTS-V to the last ATS-V Coupe, we've been consistently impressed with the performance of Cadillac's V line, and we're sure the CT6 variant will deliver anything short of superlative levels of performance.
Cadillac CT6-V models
Based on the Cadillac CT6 large luxury sedan, the 2020 Cadillac CT6-V is a high-performance variant powered by a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 engine that produces 550 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic and a dynamically adjustable all-wheel-drive system.
As the CT6-V is the top rung of the CT6 ladder, it comes just about fully loaded. It's equipped with 20-inch wheels and summer performance tires, magnetic ride control dampers that help absorb the bumps instead of letting them upset the chassis, and rear steer, which further stabilizes the chassis at higher speeds. Big Brembo brakes with aggressive brake pads are also standard to help repeatedly slow the car down from high speeds. A mechanical limited-slip differential ensures you'll never waste power with excessive wheelspin.
On the inside, heated and ventilated front seats and heated outboard rear seats are standard equipment. The front seats are performance-oriented bucket seats and feature 16-way adjustability. A 10.2-inch touchscreen and rotary controller handle infotainment duty. It comes with four USB ports (two Type A's and two Type C's), an aux-in jack, Bluetooth connectivity, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. A 34-speaker Bose Panaray sound system handles the audio duties.
Safety equipment is maxed out as well. The CT6-V comes standard with cruise control, a following distance indicator, front collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and a teen driver function that allows the primary driver to establish restrictions to vehicle features and remove the ability to disable safety equipment.
A surround-view camera system gives you a bird's-eye view for low-speed parking-lot maneuvers, while a front-facing video recorder can record your daily commute or track-day adventure. The rearview mirror can be used as a standard mirror or as a monitor, which displays an image transmitted by a rear-facing camera. Unlike a rearview camera, this rear camera mirror system can stay on at all speeds and provides a broader view than a regular mirror. A lens-washing system ensures a clear view at all times.
Due to its top-tier status, options are few but include a Rear Seat package with quad-zone climate control, an air ionizer and rear-seat entertainment system. A Driver Assist package has adaptive cruise control, night vision, and both forward and reverse collision mitigation systems.
The only thing sub-par about this vehicle was the total lack of contact from Cadillac as the delivery of the vehicle was delayed for many months. For that, Cadillac has a black eye. But once the vehicle arrived (yesterday), all that was forgotten. The vehicle itself is a full five-star production in every detail. The engine is incredibly strong. A gorgeous exhaust tone is trumpeted with anything above a mild acceleration. The ten speed transmission is almost unnoticable. Shifts crisply without any lurch or delay. The body is a beauty from every angle. Wheels are also striking. Interior leather is very high quality. Seats fully adjustable. While I miss some high quality woodwork, I understand that this is a Sport model so the panels that would have otherwise been wood are carbon fiber. The dashboard is very intuitive and easy to use. The icons of the various systems are all good size and easy to spot. The electronic dashboard is configurable so the info each driver desires can be displayed. In the final analysis, the vehicle was even better than I had hoped. So glad I waited the nine months from the order/reservation to delivery.
Worth the wait. Had the same emotions as prior review. All is forgotten when you drive it. Wonderful American made car. Well worth the money compared to imports. Vee on!
What a car, American built,V8,twin turbo 550 HP,640lb pf torque all in a Blackwing engine. Drive it You will buy it!
|4dr Sedan AWD
4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$91,795
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Our experts’ favorite CT6-V safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
- Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
- Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. the competition
Cadillac CT6-V vs. Cadillac CTS-V
Cadillac started its V performance line with the original CTS-V. The formula is pretty much the same with the newest CT6-V, but everything is larger and more modern. The CTS-V features a brutish supercharged V8 and tire-shredding rear-wheel-drive arrangement compared with the CT6-V's more advanced turbocharged setup paired with dynamically adjustable all-wheel drive.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. Cadillac XTS
Even in V-Sport guise, the XTS features a roomy and comfortable interior. The CT6-V, on the other hand, is a take-no-prisoners sport sedan. The CT6 is larger and offers a smidge more interior volume, but the XTS has a larger trunk. Both feature all-wheel drive and a high level of available options and driver assists. Consider getting the XTS if you want a high-powered sedan but find the CT6-V to be overly aggressive.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. BMW 7 Series
From a performance perspective, the CT6-V matches up with the V12-equipped M760i xDrive sport sedan, but the V8 750i xDrive matches up better on price. Either way, the 7 Series features impeccable craftsmanship and a bigger rear seat that's ideal for shuttling executives or family members. The CT6-V, on the other hand, is better for true performance driving.
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V:
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac CT6-V is the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $91,795.
4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $91,795
The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CT6-V Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CT6-V Sedan and all model years in our database.
