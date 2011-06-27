2020 Cadillac CT6-V
What’s new
- Last year's Rear Seat package has been discontinued
- The previously optional Driver Assist package is now standard
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Immensely powerful twin-turbo V8
- Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
- Interior materials aren't quite as nice as in rivals
- Super Cruise not available
2020 Cadillac CT6-V Review
Luxury flagship sedans are a showcase of a carmaker's capabilities. With the 2020 Cadillac CT6-V, the spotlight is on performance. Based on the standard CT6, which comes with either a 237-horsepower four-cylinder engine or a 335-hp V6, the CT6-V opts for a twin-turbo V8 Blackwing engine that produces a scintillating 550 hp.
In addition to the engine upgrade, the CT6-V ups the performance quotient with larger Brembo brakes, an adaptive suspension, sticky summer tires, and rear-wheel steering for added stability. Unfortunately, one of the CT6's coolest features — Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system — is not available on this V-Series model. But pretty much everything else you can get on the CT6 is included as standard equipment on the CT6-V.
The 2020 Cadillac CT6-V is in good company with other top-tier luxury sedans. At the top of our rankings is the venerable Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which combines high tech with old-school luxury. For comparable driver excitement, the AMG S 63 model is a fantastic choice. We also look toward the BMW Alpina B7 and forthcoming Audi S8 to get your blue blood pumping.
It's worth noting that these German alternatives are quite a bit more expensive than the fully loaded CT6-V. In return, however, they offer much nicer interiors. The Cadillac's cabin is improving with every generation, but materials quality and craftsmanship continue to trail behind the standards set by European and some Asian brands. But for this kind of luxurious performance under $100,000, it's hard to beat the Cadillac CT6-V.
Which CT6-V does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac CT6-V models
Based on the Cadillac CT6 large luxury sedan, the 2020 Cadillac CT6-V is a high-performance variant powered by a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 engine (550 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque). This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic and a dynamically adjustable all-wheel-drive system.
As the CT6-V is the top rung of the CT6 ladder, it is almost fully loaded. It's equipped with 20-inch wheels and summer performance tires, Magnetic Ride Control dampers to help absorb bumps instead of letting them upset the chassis, and rear steer, which further stabilizes the chassis at higher speeds. Big Brembo brakes with aggressive brake pads are also standard to help slow the car down from high speeds. A mechanical limited-slip differential ensures you'll never waste power with excessive wheelspin.
Heated and ventilated front seats and heated outboard rear seats are standard equipment. The front seats are performance-oriented bucket seats and feature 16-way adjustability. A 10.2-inch touchscreen and a rotary controller handle infotainment duty. The CT6-V comes with four USB ports (two Type A's and two Type C's), an auxiliary-in jack, Bluetooth connectivity, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. A 34-speaker Bose Panaray sound system handles the audio duties.
Safety equipment is maxed out as well. The CT6-V comes with cruise control, a following distance indicator, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and a teen driver function that lets the primary driver restrict vehicle features and remove the ability to disable safety equipment. Last year's optional Driver Assist package is now standard, adding adaptive cruise control, night vision, and both forward- and reverse-collision mitigation systems.
A surround-view camera system gives you a bird's-eye view for low-speed parking lot maneuvers, while a front-facing video recorder can record your daily commute or track-day adventure. The rearview mirror can be used as a standard mirror or as a monitor, displaying an image transmitted by a rear-facing camera. Unlike a rearview camera, this mirror-camera system can stay on at all speeds and provides a broader view than a regular rearview mirror. A lens-washing system ensures a clear view at all times.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan AWD
4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$94,895
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT6-V safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
- Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
- Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. the competition
Cadillac CT6-V vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
In the large luxury sedan class, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the elder statesman. It's getting up there in age, but recent updates have kept it at the top of its game. The CT6-V has a horsepower advantage over the S 560, but the AMG S 63 surpasses the Cadillac by churning out 603 hp. It will also set you back an extra $50,000.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. BMW 7 Series
For 2020, the BMW 7 Series gets a midcycle refresh, with a much bigger grille and more power behind it. The V8-powered 750i now has 523 hp, making it more competitive with the CT6-V. For better overall performance, we suggest checking out the more expensive Alpina B7 or V12-powered M760i.
Cadillac CT6-V vs. Audi A8
The Audi A8 is the newest in the class, undergoing a full redesign in the most recent model year. As a result, it comes with the latest and greatest tech features, though the updated infotainment system tends to cause more distraction than before. All of the aspects that keep the A8 at the forefront — an impeccable cabin, high levels of comfort and strong performance — remain.
Is the Cadillac CT6-V a good car?
