Luxury flagship sedans are a showcase of a carmaker's capabilities. With the 2020 Cadillac CT6-V, the spotlight is on performance. Based on the standard CT6, which comes with either a 237-horsepower four-cylinder engine or a 335-hp V6, the CT6-V opts for a twin-turbo V8 Blackwing engine that produces a scintillating 550 hp.

In addition to the engine upgrade, the CT6-V ups the performance quotient with larger Brembo brakes, an adaptive suspension, sticky summer tires, and rear-wheel steering for added stability. Unfortunately, one of the CT6's coolest features — Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system — is not available on this V-Series model. But pretty much everything else you can get on the CT6 is included as standard equipment on the CT6-V.

The 2020 Cadillac CT6-V is in good company with other top-tier luxury sedans. At the top of our rankings is the venerable Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which combines high tech with old-school luxury. For comparable driver excitement, the AMG S 63 model is a fantastic choice. We also look toward the BMW Alpina B7 and forthcoming Audi S8 to get your blue blood pumping.

It's worth noting that these German alternatives are quite a bit more expensive than the fully loaded CT6-V. In return, however, they offer much nicer interiors. The Cadillac's cabin is improving with every generation, but materials quality and craftsmanship continue to trail behind the standards set by European and some Asian brands. But for this kind of luxurious performance under $100,000, it's hard to beat the Cadillac CT6-V.