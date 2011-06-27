2019 Cadillac CT6-V Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Driver Assist Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|34 total speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Cadillac Edition First Aid Kit
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Trunk Sill Plate
|yes
|Black Trunk/Cargo Area Carpet Mat
|yes
|Rear Seat Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Premium Carpet Package
|yes
|Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|Highway Safety Kit
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|46.4 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Tire Inflator Kit
|yes
|20" Midnight Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finish
|yes
|Front License Plate Mounting Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|205.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4470 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5523 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|Wheel base
|122.4 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/40R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$91,795
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
