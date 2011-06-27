2020 Cadillac CT5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Marlou , 01/17/2020 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

This is one great Caddy. Technology is great. Has a lot of “get up and go”. Especially like the heated massaging seats, park assist and heads up display. This Sport Edition is sleek and very attractive. A little pricey but I think I’m worth it !