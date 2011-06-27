  1. Home
2020 Cadillac CT5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car

Marlou, 01/17/2020
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is one great Caddy. Technology is great. Has a lot of “get up and go”. Especially like the heated massaging seats, park assist and heads up display. This Sport Edition is sleek and very attractive. A little pricey but I think I’m worth it !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very nice car

Steve E, 01/30/2020
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great Cadillac for the price. Many people are switching to SUV's. It felt too tall for me. The Cadillac CT5 was a perfect choice. I previously owned the DTS. Lance Ross at Hennesy Cadillac in Atlanta was fantastic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
