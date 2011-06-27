  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Brougham
  4. Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Brougham
Overview
See Brougham Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Measurements
Length221.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Canyon Yellow
See Brougham Inventory

Related Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles