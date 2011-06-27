Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|375.0/575.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|221.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4277 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|57.4 in.
|Wheel base
|121.5 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Brougham
Related Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic