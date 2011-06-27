  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Allante
  4. Used 1991 Cadillac Allante
  5. Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Allante
5(56%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(11%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Allantes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,616 - $5,618
Used Allante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great bang for buck

john, 12/23/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Love this car because it rides like a cadillac,has a hugh trunk and not bad on gas.It's the 1st convertible i owned that i feel really good behind the wheel, not all crammed in a little box.Great bang for the buck

Report Abuse

Excellent car for the well informed

GFattore, 09/08/2005
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Series II (1990.5 -1992) Allantes are the best value in a semi-exotic in the market. The Recaro seats have firm support and are not appreciated by the heavy-bummed gold-chained set. The handling improves dramatically by the fitment of contemporary tires and better brake pads. Fit and finish are exemplary. Make sure you bleed the Teves brake system annually. No Northstar, but much better interior materials than the '93 version. This is a very under-rated car and reliable if mundane Cadillac drivetrain. Buy one for the price of a used Ford, and enjoy the ride. Upgrade of sound system is mandatory.

Report Abuse

So far ... So Good

rszymanski, 07/03/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I picked up a red 91 Allante 1 month ago. Beautiful vehicle! Tranny slips but I knew that going in. Simply going thru the gears manually solves this issue. The exterior is stunning without being gaudy and the car still turns heads at stop signs/lights and parking lots. Driving it sparingly over the last few weeks, I find the car accelerates much better than expected but subsequently delivers less MPG than I had anticipated. I am loving this Allante!

Report Abuse

Love this car!

Bill, 08/10/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car in 1997. I have pampered it, and it has met all expectations. It is a very advanced car for its year. People in traffic want to know about it. People at the gas station want to know about it. The only flaw from the factory was a slight - you can only find it if you know where to look- imperfection in the paint. I am sure that rubbing compound will remove it. Other than that, it is a terrific automobile.

Report Abuse

Good try, Cadillac

AllanteLover, 12/25/2002
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I really like my Caddy. The car has had it's problems with the conv. top, but nothing that couldn't be fixed. The only problem I have with the car is the seats. The seats seem a little too stiff for me but I get used to them. This car is a major head turner and their aren't a lot out there anymore. It's my baby I never had.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Allantes for sale

Related Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles