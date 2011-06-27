Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great bang for buck john , 12/23/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Love this car because it rides like a cadillac,has a hugh trunk and not bad on gas.It's the 1st convertible i owned that i feel really good behind the wheel, not all crammed in a little box.Great bang for the buck Report Abuse

Excellent car for the well informed GFattore , 09/08/2005 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Series II (1990.5 -1992) Allantes are the best value in a semi-exotic in the market. The Recaro seats have firm support and are not appreciated by the heavy-bummed gold-chained set. The handling improves dramatically by the fitment of contemporary tires and better brake pads. Fit and finish are exemplary. Make sure you bleed the Teves brake system annually. No Northstar, but much better interior materials than the '93 version. This is a very under-rated car and reliable if mundane Cadillac drivetrain. Buy one for the price of a used Ford, and enjoy the ride. Upgrade of sound system is mandatory.

So far ... So Good rszymanski , 07/03/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I picked up a red 91 Allante 1 month ago. Beautiful vehicle! Tranny slips but I knew that going in. Simply going thru the gears manually solves this issue. The exterior is stunning without being gaudy and the car still turns heads at stop signs/lights and parking lots. Driving it sparingly over the last few weeks, I find the car accelerates much better than expected but subsequently delivers less MPG than I had anticipated. I am loving this Allante!

Love this car! Bill , 08/10/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in 1997. I have pampered it, and it has met all expectations. It is a very advanced car for its year. People in traffic want to know about it. People at the gas station want to know about it. The only flaw from the factory was a slight - you can only find it if you know where to look- imperfection in the paint. I am sure that rubbing compound will remove it. Other than that, it is a terrific automobile.