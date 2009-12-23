Used 1991 Cadillac Allante for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Allante Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 1991 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1991 Cadillac Allante

    96,068 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1991 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1991 Cadillac Allante

    100,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1990 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1990 Cadillac Allante

    61,331 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,910

    Details
  • 1992 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1992 Cadillac Allante

    44,096 miles

    $11,997

    Details
  • 1990 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1990 Cadillac Allante

    88,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 1990 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1990 Cadillac Allante

    30,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 1992 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1992 Cadillac Allante

    51,536 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1993 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1993 Cadillac Allante

    38,375 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    Details
  • 1993 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1993 Cadillac Allante

    80,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,430

    Details
  • 1993 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1993 Cadillac Allante

    46,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,899

    Details
  • 1993 Cadillac Allante
    used

    1993 Cadillac Allante

    61,547 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,595

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Allante searches:

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Allante
  4. Used 1991 Cadillac Allante

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Allante

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Allante
Overall Consumer Rating
4.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Great bang for buck
john,12/23/2009
Love this car because it rides like a cadillac,has a hugh trunk and not bad on gas.It's the 1st convertible i owned that i feel really good behind the wheel, not all crammed in a little box.Great bang for the buck
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Allante
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to