Used 2014 Buick Verano Sedan Consumer Reviews
Cool compact Car
Good looking car for old or young. Great inside, really looks good. Nice quite ride. Good road handling. Poor MPG, but not all that bad. My av. has been getting better with more use. Large trunk for a compact car. Have 5,000 plus on car. no problems. Info ctr. is great, all new safety features are great also. I really like this car. After 10.000 more miles, fuel MPG has edged up to around 28MPG. Same feeling about car as above. No service problems at all. Now, Car at almost 20,00 miles. Still love this car..no issues, no problems at all. Sorry to see GM stop this model. The roads around York Co. PA are really bad but this car handles them well. No noise issues from car on bad bumpy wash board roads. Tires are wearing good. On thing I do wish this car had, is a lumbard rest on the back of the drivers seat. Still a great car, my wife loves it! 4000 more miles this date Jan. 2018 No problems, car still is great, roads in this area are getting so bad Car has no noise problems at all. Drove it in the snow one morning last week and it did fine. Roads snow covered. Nice car pleased with it!
2014 buick verano Buffalo NY - Joe Tyson
This car is all out amazing. No joke man. Its beautifully designed and well built. My very first car was a 1989 Buick Regal and Buick has come a long way. I came out of a Ford Explorer so getting in and out of the Buick Verano takes some getting use to. The style and view of this car is nice. I feel good about driving it daily. I am confident about it being outside while I work in a rough area in NY. It picks up like a 6 cylinder but its a 4 cylinder. The leather seas are nice and full and nothing is cheap about the car and that's why I understand the price I paid for it. Touch screen, rear camera for the car being in reverse, heated seats and lane assist. This car is beautiful. Not much rear passenger seating but that's okay because I have a small child. I feel good about this purchase and this car makes me want to stay in the family of the American built Buick
Quiet Luxury In A Small Package
I'm used to driving a larger sedan, and was really surprised by the quiet quality ride and handling of this little sedan. While the natural aspirated 2.4L engine isn't a power house, it has sufficient on-ramp acceleration for merging with freeway traffic without protest. I would probably opt for the 2.0 turbo engine if buying again; but I was used to V-8 power prior to this purchase. I typically get 31-34 mpg running the 75 mph speed limits on the Oklahoma turnpike, and 33-35 on secondary highways at 65 mph. I live in an urban country setting with mixed driving, and average about 26.5 mpg locally. The Bluetooth, voice recognition, and other infotainment system functions work flawlessly. I'm 5'11", and my wife is 5'1", and the car is very comfortable for both of us to drive. The interior materials are high quality with good fit and finish. There's plenty of storage. The rear seats are very comfortable for adults, and rear leg room is adequate, but not spacious; and exit and entry to the rear passenger compartment requires a little more effort. Overall, this car is a pleasure to drive.
great value, for the quality, & reliable car,
second one purchased, first one was a 2012, now a 2014. there a Reliable car, that has quality materials , comfort and style. joy to drive, and i like the on star feature. you have that peace of mind, on star monitors the engine, components, sends you a email with diagnoses monthly. great car for the price.
Be different...
With roads filled with Camrys, Accords, and Fusions, why not take a look at the Buick Verano, a nice entry level luxury sedan. Built on the same platform as the Chevy Cruze, and that's where the comparison stops. Buick designed a completely different body and shares few interior parts. It is conservatively styled and elegant. When compared in looks to its siblings the Verano fits right in but as a compact. It has a classy quite interior with comfortable seating. The rear will be a little cramped for some. The 2.4 180 HP engine with 6 speed automatic transmission is refined and smooth. This is the same engine used for the larger base Regal. I average around 23 MPG, not great but considering the ride and smooth shifting transmission it's no sacrifice. The cabin environment is very inviting and features 10 airbags. I have the convenience group in mine, it adds auto night adjusting rear view mirror, partial power drivers seat, lane change warning, frontal collision warning, heated seats, side warning system added to the standard back up camera, all this added to a long list of standard equipment. There is a pretty user friendly infotainment system with voice command blue tooth, standard. The dash has some clutter but glows light blue at night. 18" alloy wheels are standard. The Verano feels like a larger car and offers excellent value. You won't look like everyone else driving one. Well after having the car nearly three years there is a major paint deteriation issue mostly on the roof and trunk lid. Others have had this problem too! The car is out of warranty but GM has given me a minimal allowance to have a local dealer paint portions of the car. I am still confronting the dealer for lousy workmanship and a run down battery that they won't addmit to techs negligence. Everything else is peachy!
