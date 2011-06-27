Used 1998 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews
Pretty good
First the bad stuff. My Skylark has needed new brakes, a new fuel pump and a new fuel injector so far. I have driven it from 29K miles up to 72K. The carpet under the driver's left foot is disintegrating. Now the good stuff. This car gets pretty good mileage. I can usually go 400 highway miles before adding another 13.5 to 14 gallons to the tank. The V6 is decently zippy. The governor stops at 104, but the engine hasn't even started to get loud at that point and control is still very good. Unlike some cars, you could drive this one at 95+ for hours without trouble.
A cheap car for a cheap price
This car has had several problems starting with unexplained stalling.It has been diagnosed / checked but no problem to be found as of yet. The tires are very easily flattened or destroyed by hard bumps or curbs. The interrior and exterior doesn't hold up.The car very easily gets dings and dents in it.The carpet and seats are falling apart.
Buick Skylark
This car is a great looking car. It handled nicely, but because of its wheelbase does not turn does as sharply as a small car. The gas mileage is about 25 miles to the gallon. We've had the brakes repaired since we bought it used in May 1999 but that's about it. It's a great looking car.
Great All Around Model
I bought this car when it had 101000 miles on it and it is great. The pick- up and go is the best feature to me. I used to have a 1997 Pontiac Sunfire and it never got the pick-up and go that this car has. I am also getting great gas mileage. I am getting about 35 miles to the gallon in the city. I am pleased with this car and am going to keep it as long as I can keep this car.
Very Pleased
Attractive styling, although the rear end could have used a few more hours on the drawing board. Surprisingly roomy for a six-foot-two, 225 pounder. Peppy, good handling and adequate sound system. This vehicle was impecably maintained and when I bought it with 108K miles on it, the condition was excellent, and still is.
