Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1998 Buick Skylark Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Skylark for Sale
List Price Estimate
$654 - $1,678
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

Skylark was sold strictly to fleets for 1998. If you're buying one used, chances are good that it was once a rental car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Skylark.

5(16%)
4(66%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty good
memememe,06/06/2002
First the bad stuff. My Skylark has needed new brakes, a new fuel pump and a new fuel injector so far. I have driven it from 29K miles up to 72K. The carpet under the driver's left foot is disintegrating. Now the good stuff. This car gets pretty good mileage. I can usually go 400 highway miles before adding another 13.5 to 14 gallons to the tank. The V6 is decently zippy. The governor stops at 104, but the engine hasn't even started to get loud at that point and control is still very good. Unlike some cars, you could drive this one at 95+ for hours without trouble.
A cheap car for a cheap price
vixkix69,04/23/2003
This car has had several problems starting with unexplained stalling.It has been diagnosed / checked but no problem to be found as of yet. The tires are very easily flattened or destroyed by hard bumps or curbs. The interrior and exterior doesn't hold up.The car very easily gets dings and dents in it.The carpet and seats are falling apart.
Buick Skylark
Sandida,04/10/2002
This car is a great looking car. It handled nicely, but because of its wheelbase does not turn does as sharply as a small car. The gas mileage is about 25 miles to the gallon. We've had the brakes repaired since we bought it used in May 1999 but that's about it. It's a great looking car.
Great All Around Model
SoooCoool1,09/04/2002
I bought this car when it had 101000 miles on it and it is great. The pick- up and go is the best feature to me. I used to have a 1997 Pontiac Sunfire and it never got the pick-up and go that this car has. I am also getting great gas mileage. I am getting about 35 miles to the gallon in the city. I am pleased with this car and am going to keep it as long as I can keep this car.
See all 6 reviews of the 1998 Buick Skylark
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Buick Skylark

Used 1998 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1998 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Buick Skylark?

Which used 1998 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1998 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Buick Skylark?

