Used 1991 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Skylark
funk53daba, 06/06/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my Skylark. Let me re-phrase. I'm in love with my Skylark. My dad purchased with ~70K back in late 90's and he was 2nd owner. It's been with me and mine thru college and beyond with no signs of slowing down. I now have 176K. Everything (it's almost 20 yrs old folks) everything...works. The GM paint back then was crap. The outside looks as if the car has lepresy, but I think it gives it character. The main point is this thing is solid where it counts. Only time I've had components break is out of sheer exhaustion, and I can't be mad at the ol' girl because I think to myself, "That should have broken 20K ago." If you're lucky enough to land a good one it'll repay you tenfold.

Little Car That Could

JROCK, 08/01/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Skylark for 7 years and it has never disappointed me. I have over 186000 miles on it and it runs great and does't use oil. It starts in the winter when it is 20 below and it gets about 28.5 mpg. While the body is showing its age it is still mechanically very sound and reliable. A perfect work car.

