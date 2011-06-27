  1. Home
Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Roadmaster
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.330.0/506.0 mi.345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.22.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm260 hp @ 5000 rpm260 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Turning circleno39.5 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.6 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.3 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.3 in.63.4 in.63.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.39.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.57.1 in.56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.37.3 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.63.5 in.63.3 in.
Measurements
Length215.8 in.217.5 in.215.8 in.
Curb weight4191 lbs.4572 lbs.4279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.no21.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.60.3 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.115.9 in.115.9 in.
Width78.1 in.79.9 in.78.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno92 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Jadestone Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
