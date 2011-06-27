Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

What a Car! Mary Ann , 11/18/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This vehicle had belonged to my Mother. It was given to me 2 years ago. It is the most comfortable and reliable car by far. Everyone who rides in it cannot believe how comfortable it is. I love it and will keep it even if I eventually buy another vehicle. It now has 104,000 original miles and we just recently put a new stereo system with CD and new speakers. Report Abuse

She Truly is a Roadmaster els622 , 02/24/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My 1993 Buick Roadmaster has over 470,000 original miles on the engine and transmission. I bought it in 1994, with 17,000 miles on it. I traded in a 1982 Buick Riviera with over 300,000 miles on it (I replaced the transmission on that one). My car still gets a little over 22 mpg on the highway. I admit, she doesn't look the best these days. The age is showing, but she is still super reliable. People are always making fun of me for driving that old car, but I can't bear the thought of parting with this car until it is no longer reliable. Does anyone know of another Buick Roadmaster with over 470,000 miles on it? I didn't want to buy the car, at first, but I'm glad I did.

LOVE My Roadmaster Maria53 , 10/06/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So funny that one reviewer commented driving a Roadmaster is like driving from your living room couch. So true! My '93 Roadmaster provides a smooth, comfortable ride, pours on the power when I step on it, and requires little maintenance (due, in part, to my 'Master Mechanic' Al). Just replaced the original shocks. Sooooo tight! On a slight incline, hit the gas. Front end rose up, rear end hunkered down. And the sound of that V8! Awesome!! Had trouble finding P225/70R15 passenger tires for it though. After 20 hours searching online, found General Tire Altimax RT (made by Continental) at local GM/Buick/Cadillac dealership. Can't wait to feel the ride after installation!

Full-size Values j.roper , 01/16/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased my Roadmaster from my grandmother at 10 years old with 48k miles. Practically new and in great condition. 26k later, it has given practically trouble-free service, except for the fan clutch, power antenna, and spark plugs/wires. Coldest a/c I have ever owned (& never serviced in 12+ years). Gas mileage is great - I get about 20-21 mpg in mixed driving. Other than the size and the dowdy styling (which my wife literally hates), it's a great car.