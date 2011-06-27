Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews
03 Buick Ultra
This Buick Ultra really looks good to me. It has some "sparkle" to it. I like the quiet ride and wonderful radio sound. Handles very good, and wonderful engine. I have had older Park Ave Ultra's, and they have been great cars!
We love our Park Avenue!
Our 2003 Buick Park Avenue is a pleasure to drive. There are no blind spots so we have full view of what is around us when maneuvering in traffic. Comfortable ride is what we get, even on bumpy roads. Our other car, a Lexus, has a blind spot and we feel every bump, so we really appreciate riding in our Buick. There are no rattles so body integrity is built in. Our only problem at the moment is that we need new wheels because of a damaged rim and the dealer is having a problem getting replacements. This car is great and we hope Buick brings back the Park Avenue.
Fine Auto
Had a few defects (why on a new Buick) but the dealer fixed everything right away! Beeen good now 6600miles. Gas mileage could be better but the 01 Lesabre did not good until 30000 miles.
Comfortable and Quick
It has the seat comfort for long trips. Easy in and out. Mileage is about 17 to 18 in town which is great for a 380 supercharger. Air controls for passenger and back seat. Classic look. I get compliments on how good looking the car is.
How I love Buicks
I was reading that a Buick owner had a vibration problem at 60mph. I had the same thing but at a much lower speed. We found out that the left front half axle was bent. The axle was replaced and the tires which resolved the vibration problem. I found out from Buick, that there was a problem with how these Buicks were anchored to the transporters which in turn would bend the axle. I haven't had any problem or any other problems with my Buick once that issue was resolved. It is a very dependable car, with an average gas mileage of 26mpg on long runs.
