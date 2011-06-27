  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Park Avenue
5(85%)4(15%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,841
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

THE SLEEPER: (Buick Ultra Park Ave Supercharge)

icyblue2, 05/27/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The 1993 Buick Park Ave. Supercharge's character was compared to a love affair between Arnold Schwartzenegger and Madonna. If you're in a hurry, it get to it right! Although I'm not the original owner, I've had my Big Boy for 8 years now. All the things they say about it are true, plus some. It's difficult to think about selling it, (even at 225,000 miles), because it's such a sweet car. When a huge truck is behind me at night, it's headlights is no challenge for the "SLEEPER"'s mirrors and shadowed' windows. It's more comfortable than a couch and handles like a big boy on the road. I took 4 passengers with all their baggage to the airport comfortably! OUUAHHH

Report Abuse

I love this car!

Alabama Yankee Fan, 09/05/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car several years ago with 66,000 miles on it. It now has 121,000 and I've had next to no problems with it. It's fun to drive, has good handling and gets 26 mpg on the highway. My car came with just about every luxury feature you can imagine short of a sunroof and heated sideview mirrors. The ride is very smooth and the interior is very quiet. It is great on long trips. The trunk is enormous. It doesn't burn or leak any oil. The exterior styling is a little too conservative but it more than makes up for it in value. I'd buy another in a heartbeat. It's the best vehicle I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car

L D Weber, 05/20/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best car we've ever owned. Great mileage, 30 mpg on freeway, Only thing I've ever had to do besides regular maintenance is replace the supercharger which was my own fault because I ran it out of oil.

Report Abuse

My Park Avenue Ultra

Rob300L, 08/23/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is perhaps the best blend of full- size luxury, quality contruction, strong performance and price since the Chrysler 300's of the late 50's and early 60's (not to be confused with the current 300-M which is much smaller and has less power).

Report Abuse

I agree with Rob

TDBlue, 02/09/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Like the first reviewer, the first thing that came to my mind was this was like a Chrsler 300J I once drove. Smooth power and style beyond belief. The car is silk smooth and very reliable. I have had to replace the weatherstripping after 10 years. The only bad thing about the car is the front license plate holder--very poor design. The car is very quiet and the Ultra has a power steering that requires more force to turn at speed which I do not like. But the mechanical quality of the car is excellent.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale

Related Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles