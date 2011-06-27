Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews
This is a 2004?
I can't believe this car. A curvy, sharp, eye catcher. What's funny is that people associate quality Buicks to old people, the catch 22 is that I can pass people with ease in less than 15 seconds without jamming the pedal to the floor. Attractive styling inside and out. Great sound system and the controls are even on the wheel. Wish it had auxiliary instead of the tape, but I can always go to Walmart a get a tape to mp3 thingamajig. Good reliability, great in the rain. Seriously though this car looks like one from 2011 if it had a updated stereo, possibly Bluetooth. And this is a 2004?!?! Love that little 3.8 super reliable with some step in it's pace. You know why old people buy Buicks? Well, keep these 4 factors in mind COMFORT, RELIABILITY, SAFETY, WON'T BE RACED BY SOME PUNKY TEEN TRYING TO SHOW OFF. To keep supporting buick, and looking for a cheap, reliable car with great materials, and power? What are you waiting for buy this!
2004 Buick LeSabre excellent car
2004 Buick LeSabre excellent reliable vehicle only issues with this vehicle? (1) Cooling tubes are plastic and leak and needs to be replaced with metal ones.(2) Gas gauge issues due to cheaply made fuel pump and sending unit which needs to be replaced. Nice vehicle for the price, bought mines with 96,882 miles paid $1,500.
best car I ever owned.
Second owner, bought this car in 2009 with 55000 miles. Vehicle is extremely comfortable to ride in and loaded with a ton of great features. My favorite features were the seats, heated and adjustable enough to accommodate a driver with very long legs and a short torso, a problem I've had in all other vehicles was getting comfortable on a long drive. Front bench seating is easier to keep clean than a center console. Interior features were well ahead of its time and comparable to expensive luxury vehicles of the same age. Even with rust and being beaten half to death by being stored outside in one of the worst northern climates in the states and not cared for very well, the paint hasn't faded or lost its gloss she still turns heads with classic styling and a blue soft top. Car handled better through some really nasty winters with cheap all weathers than my old Jeep with snow tires. Vehicle was a steal at $12000. I got my money out of her, and I'm very sad to see her go. Car needs significant work any vehicle would after going through what she's been through, but the vehicle is still solid beyond my expectations and capable of another 60000 miles at least. This is a great low maintenance vehicle perfect for a family, and would be a good choice for a winter rat. Gas mileage isn't great, but decent for a full size sedan. My only complaints is that the gear shifts are kind of laggy, sometimes it'll hard shift. GM's 3.8 is a tried and true engine, but the four speed transmission makes for a boring ride. Car handles well and is easy to maneuver but the suspension feels a little rough on highways. Dash lights, passenger climate control, and one of the heated seats burnt out. The only repairs I had in seven years besides standard maintenance and rust related repairs were a blower motor going ($200 with a used motor), an ignition problem (estimated $75), an EVAP leak that has engine light on, and a small coolant leak ($180).
Le Sabre 2004
I'm a very happy owner- very smooth ride, it feels solid and secure. Not the greatest pick-up but with everything else, it's a fantastic car, from the very spacious interior and trunk, technology, fuel usage, safety features, and overall performance. I'd recommend this car to anyone (especially first-time drivers as the ride is very secure).
Major engine problems
LeSabre's 2000-2004 are made with a phenolic resin intake maniford that warps and leaks antifreeze into the engine's cylinders - basically blowing superheated steam into the combustion chambers. The factory-recall fix (put locktight on 3 bolts) doesn't work. According to a factory trained mechanic, many engines have had to be replaced because of this cheap construction. Also, "permanently lubricated" tie-rods wear prematurely and have to be replaced at low milage. Plastic window grips on electric windows break easily.
