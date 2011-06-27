Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bullet-proof Robert , 11/11/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought used from a friend with 227,000 miles and 11 years old. Now with 271,000 in Nov '10. All I do is change the oil ($10 at local dealer). Repaired a couple of minor things (rear springs and struts, front struts and both wheel bearings, rear defroster repair and auto A/C repair), but for as old as my car is, and with as many miles, it gives me excellent service every day. 14 years old, 271K miles, and I still get 26-27 mpg, YES! 27. No need to buy a new car to stretch your gas dollar; if you can find one of these late-90s in good condition with low miles, snatch it up! (would make a good second car in case your new expensive one your making payments on leaves you stranded). Report Abuse

1997 Buick Lesabre 3.8 daylily , 04/11/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned my 97 Buick LeSabre for almost 6 years. It has over 236,000 miles on it. I get it maintained every 3,000 miles. I love it. I have done routine work on it. Replaced the struts once. It runs like a new car. Very nice ride and 28 city miles and 33 highway. I am not looking forward to having to give this car up. But I know that it is 14 years old now and will not last me forever, and hopefully when I have to get a new Buick it will be as good as this one.

I love this car! Happy Camper! , 05/29/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I live in Alaska and this car is absolutely awesome. I have owned a few cars in the past 34 yrs. up here and NONE are as comfortable for me to drive on the snow and ice as this one. Driving in winter is not my favorite, but this car does so well, I don't mind anymore. I've had it five years now. It's roomy and visibility is great in it and gas mileage is anywhere from 17 to 24 mpg for me. Oh, and it's pretty! Heater works great too!

LeSabre lesabre , 10/24/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I imagine that in 30-40 years, the 1997 Buick LeSabre will become a true showroom classic, it has sporty details and a modest classy look that you wouldn't expect from a Buick. The exhaust tone is like a quiet version of a muscle car. It feels like driving on air, no matter what you drive on. As i said before, the sporty details are the holes on the bottom of the front bumper that cools the radiator, the side mirrors mimic sporty cars, and etc. I wouldn't be surprised to see this car going up in value dramatically, that's why I'm going to take of this one.