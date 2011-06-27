Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews

Better than my 530i josephy , 03/25/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful We bought our 2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring about three weeks ago and have put about a thousand miles on it. Engine is crazy smooth. Transmission is slick. Interior is just perfect. The car is super quiet. The ride is supple, although I'm really enjoying sport mode, which instantly stiffens the ride. Electronics are going to take a while to master, for sure, but the Harmon Kardon sound system is incredible. Don't forget to set Surround Sound. Back seat is second to none. Trunk space is decent and the fold down seats have already come in handy. Our color is Summit White. Gotta get it special order, but worth the wait. Heated steering wheel is cool and the HUD is a nice feature. Report Abuse

First V6 I've owned- Leather Group FWD V6 with Sunroof and Chrome Plated wheels mna1128 , 06/16/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Trading in my '12 Avalanche for the LaCrosse was a tough choice I made 2 weeks ago. So far I have no regrets. Living around Chicago, gas prices are hovering around $4.50/gal for reg grade. I needed to trade the V8 gas guzzler for something more reasonable and this was my choice. I've considered the 300, but went with Buick due to Chrysler's past power train issues and overall value with Buick. The car handles well, ride quality is okay and acceleration is acceptable. That's saying a lot considering I've only owned V8's leading up to this. I drive with confidence on the highway and can easily accelerate to pass slower vehicles.

Excellent Domestic Sedan Robert , 09/24/2016 Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased vehicle used (14K) and have driven it 28K during the past three years. At 40K, there have been no maintenance issues whatsoever, and the vehicle drives as smooth as silk, with excellent acceleration, handling, and a very comfortable and quiet ride. Materials are top notch, and many of my neighbors who drive foreign cars have expressed their admiration for the interior and exterior design of my LaCrosse. Safety ratings are in the top 2% of vehicles, which is a primary reason for my purchase. The HUD (Heads Up Display) is exceptionally well designed and keeps my eyes focused on the road and not in the cockpit. Active articulated headlights provide superior visibility along the visual line of site, and the radar for parking and lane change is great for enhancing safety. Cabin is spacious, especially with legroom. Open-through from trunk and fold down rear seats provides great cargo space. Highly recommend the LaCrosse, although the price point of newer models is out of my price range. As a 1-year old used vehicle with low mileage, I walked away with an extraordinary value. Performance

Had my car 5 years....love it still! Sesa , 07/04/2018 Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 Buick Lacrosse new. It is large, comfortable and quiet inside. We easily fit what are now 3 teenaged girls in the back seat, and my very large husband has no problem getting comfortable behind the wheel for long drives. We have taken the Lacrosse on several 1200-1400 mile trips, and have put about 57,000 miles on it. It accelerates smoothly and is responsive to my admittedly "lead foot". In the back, the fold down seats have proven to be handy when bringing home items from the home improvement store, and there is plenty of room for groceries in the trunk. LOVE the Bluetooth for the cell phone! The ambient lighting along the dash at night is a great touch. The interior finishes are great, and are well maintained 5 years later. Gas mileage is ok with the V6 engine, but I do a lot of city driving, as well. I didn't get the backup camera, but wish that I had. A couple of Cons: the Lacrosse has a major blind spot so you do have to be extra careful if you want to change lanes or back out of a parking spot in a crowded lot. The one USB port is inconveniently located. The only problem I have had is with the electronics for the entertainment system, and it didn't happen until the 3 year warranty was up. The stereo/phone system in the car has randomly shut off and on a few times while in use, but for less than a second. Due to it's low profile, if you are very large like my husband, getting in and out of the passenger seat may prove to be annoying. I do still get compliments on it's appearance, interior, and smooth ride. Overall it is a great car and I do not regret purchasing it at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value