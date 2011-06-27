Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,870
Starting MSRP
$36,705
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Engine TypeHybridFlex-fuel (ffv)Hybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG292129
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg17/27 mpg25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.0/568.8 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.395.0/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.18.0 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG292129
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm264 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.6 l2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm303 hp @ 6800 rpm182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.38.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves162416
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeHybridFlex-fuel (ffv)Hybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Entertainment Packageyesnono
Driver Confidence Packageyesyesno
Exterior Protection Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
384 watts stereo outputnoyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesno
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
12V and 120V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Rear Seat Dual-Display DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesno
AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/Navigationyesyesyes
Noise Canceling Headphonesnoyesno
Instrumentation
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
premium leathernoyesno
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
2 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
19" Wheel Packageyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
18" Chrome-Plated Wheelsyesnono
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Oversized Power Sunroofyesyesno
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Length196.9 in.196.9 in.196.9 in.
Curb weight3800 lbs.4051 lbs.3774 lbs.
Gross weight4772 lbs.no4772 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
Wheel base111.7 in.111.7 in.111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.73.1 in.73.1 in.
Rear track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.no
EPA interior volumeno116.0 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P235/50R17 95T tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tirenoyesno
P235/50R18 97V tiresnoyesno
Steel spare wheelnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnoyesno
temporary spare tirenoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.no8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
