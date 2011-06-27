Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|21
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/36 mpg
|17/27 mpg
|25/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|395.0/568.8 mi.
|306.0/486.0 mi.
|395.0/568.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|21
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Torque
|172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|264 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.6 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 6700 rpm
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
|182 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|38.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Entertainment Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver Confidence Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|384 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|12V and 120V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Dual-Display DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/Navigation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Noise Canceling Headphones
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|2 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|19" Wheel Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" Chrome-Plated Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Oversized Power Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Front track
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|Length
|196.9 in.
|196.9 in.
|196.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3800 lbs.
|4051 lbs.
|3774 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4772 lbs.
|no
|4772 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.8 cu.ft.
|12.8 cu.ft.
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.2 in.
|59.2 in.
|59.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.7 in.
|111.7 in.
|111.7 in.
|Width
|73.1 in.
|73.1 in.
|73.1 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|62.0 in.
|62.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|1000 lbs.
|no
|EPA interior volume
|no
|116.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P235/50R17 95T tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|P235/50R18 97V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|chrome alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,870
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|no
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
