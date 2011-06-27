2020 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

Luxury at a decent price Chris , 03/05/2020 Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful VERY quiet ride, loaded with technology that I’m still learning about. I love most every thing about it. I discovered 2 shortcomings that were available in my 2009 Enclave: the shade on the panoramic sunroof over the second row is now manual instead of powered; the front passenger window now does not now have auto up and down. The gear shift is a major departure from what was available in the past. It requires a moderate learning curve. The auto stop feature was active the first couple of days but now does not I’m not complaining, it’s just weird. The adaptive cruise is a blast as well as the lane departure warning and subtle correction. Both features should be standard on all trim levels. I have not tested the other safety features yet. Very satisfied with the car overall. Extremely comfortable and loaded with helpful technology. I’m looking forward to exploring and exploiting the rest of the technology. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV I’ve driven...now own pjkPA , 06/17/2020 Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This ‘professional’ review cons MPG but I just got a easy 28mpg on a 450 mile trip over mountains to NY ... 310hp .. two people with lots of luggage ... I call that pretty good. I got 23 MPG in a rented new RAV4 last year on same trip. When I hear ‘interior materials’ the red flag goes up that screams .. this reviewer doesn’t know what they are talking about ... I want to hear about galvanized body and stainless steel exhaust ... that’s quality... the Buick Enclave has both. My 14 year old Buick still looked and drove like new.... and I got 3 times ‘book value’. The Enclave rides better than the company car BMW X5 by far... smoother and more quiet. Have taken several 500 mile trips in my new 2020 Enclave ... the ride is extremely smooth and quiet ... the 121” wheelbase and 4300lb weight creates a ride no small SUV can come close to.... This is a true road vehicle ....And I’m getting 28mpg on the road! The 310hp V6 is quick... If you want a roomy ... quiet ... smooth riding road car that gets good mpg ... it’s a Enclave. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car for the price but some features declined WTI , 02/04/2020 Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Had a 2008 Enclave new. Just bought a 2020 Enclave. Interior items seemed to be diminished somewhat. Rear captains chairs are not as nice. Less standard features this time around. However the engine and transmission is much smoother and better tuned. I got the sport package with 20 inch rims and dark grille. Very nice look and great smooth quiet ride. GM was offering 5 k cash incentive plus other savings. I got it for 10 k off sticker. Could not be happier. 11k miles in and still loving the Enclave. Quiet and smooth ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Enclave Champagne Gold Metallic

Dark Moon Blue Metallic

Ebony Twilight Metallic

Dark Slate Metallic

Satin Steel Metallic

Rich Garnet Metallic

White Frost Tricoat

Summit White

Quicksilver Metallic

Red Quartz Tintcoat Build & Price Buick.com Disclaimer Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

In for repairs more than you'll drive S Miller , 06/16/2020 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have 356 miles on this 2020 Enclave as of today it has been in for repair 5 times. All for 3 codes. Flashes a service park brake light then check engine. Then youll get 3 messages steering assist reduced,engine power reduced, service parking brake. So far they have changed a battery, tightened a cable, replaced accelerator,and still after picking it up the 5th time drove approx 1/4 of a mile and yep all 3 came back again. Seems they can't fix the issue and the vehicle is un drivable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse