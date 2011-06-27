2020 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews
Luxury at a decent price
VERY quiet ride, loaded with technology that I’m still learning about. I love most every thing about it. I discovered 2 shortcomings that were available in my 2009 Enclave: the shade on the panoramic sunroof over the second row is now manual instead of powered; the front passenger window now does not now have auto up and down. The gear shift is a major departure from what was available in the past. It requires a moderate learning curve. The auto stop feature was active the first couple of days but now does not I’m not complaining, it’s just weird. The adaptive cruise is a blast as well as the lane departure warning and subtle correction. Both features should be standard on all trim levels. I have not tested the other safety features yet. Very satisfied with the car overall. Extremely comfortable and loaded with helpful technology. I’m looking forward to exploring and exploiting the rest of the technology.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best SUV I’ve driven...now own
This ‘professional’ review cons MPG but I just got a easy 28mpg on a 450 mile trip over mountains to NY ... 310hp .. two people with lots of luggage ... I call that pretty good. I got 23 MPG in a rented new RAV4 last year on same trip. When I hear ‘interior materials’ the red flag goes up that screams .. this reviewer doesn’t know what they are talking about ... I want to hear about galvanized body and stainless steel exhaust ... that’s quality... the Buick Enclave has both. My 14 year old Buick still looked and drove like new.... and I got 3 times ‘book value’. The Enclave rides better than the company car BMW X5 by far... smoother and more quiet. Have taken several 500 mile trips in my new 2020 Enclave ... the ride is extremely smooth and quiet ... the 121” wheelbase and 4300lb weight creates a ride no small SUV can come close to.... This is a true road vehicle ....And I’m getting 28mpg on the road! The 310hp V6 is quick... If you want a roomy ... quiet ... smooth riding road car that gets good mpg ... it’s a Enclave.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car for the price but some features declined
Had a 2008 Enclave new. Just bought a 2020 Enclave. Interior items seemed to be diminished somewhat. Rear captains chairs are not as nice. Less standard features this time around. However the engine and transmission is much smoother and better tuned. I got the sport package with 20 inch rims and dark grille. Very nice look and great smooth quiet ride. GM was offering 5 k cash incentive plus other savings. I got it for 10 k off sticker. Could not be happier. 11k miles in and still loving the Enclave. Quiet and smooth ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
In for repairs more than you'll drive
I have 356 miles on this 2020 Enclave as of today it has been in for repair 5 times. All for 3 codes. Flashes a service park brake light then check engine. Then youll get 3 messages steering assist reduced,engine power reduced, service parking brake. So far they have changed a battery, tightened a cable, replaced accelerator,and still after picking it up the 5th time drove approx 1/4 of a mile and yep all 3 came back again. Seems they can't fix the issue and the vehicle is un drivable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Satisfying Ride
It is big, quiet, and comfortable. Only negative is the "ideoit stick" transmission lever. Much rather have simple push buttons. It just does everything very well. Gasoline level gage is off by about 2 gallons.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Enclave
Related 2020 Buick Enclave info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020