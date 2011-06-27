Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.2/504.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Trailering Provision Packageyes
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Cargo Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Powered Tablet Holderyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Full Display Mirroryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Moonroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97.6 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4358 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Shale w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Brandy w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
