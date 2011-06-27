Used 2011 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews

I never thought I would buy a Buick 2left , 11/15/2010 56 of 56 people found this review helpful Pros: comfort, ride, quietness, styling, space, utility Cons: gas mileage, needs tighter steering, better visibility out the back. Summary: I had test drove Pilot, MDX, RX350, Sorento, VeraCruz, SantaFe, Highlander, Acadia, Traverse and Edge. For the size, comfort, range, performance, convenience and price, the Enclave stood out among its competiton IMO) - this selection was not only a surprise to me but those who know me as well - particularly since I have been a Honda/Acura person for many years. The Enclave is a very nice car and if I had to do it over again, I would purchase it again. Report Abuse

Good MPG for it's size kb5868 , 05/13/2014 49 of 51 people found this review helpful I bought a 2011 Enclave with only 20k miles after my lease was up on my 2012 Infiniti EX35. My Enclave gets a consistent 17 mpg in town compared to 15 mpg for the EX. It is easily twice the size of the Infiniti, the primary reason for not getting another EX lease - no one could fit in the back seat! So, for a vehicle that is nearly as large as my Yukon Denali, I'm fairly impressed with the gas mileage. everyone has their opinions, but I was puzzled by all the comments about how 2-3 mpg was bankrupting people that bought $45k cars and were considering $60k cars with better MPG to make up the difference. Different econ class than I had in high school I guess...LOL! Report Abuse

Best in It's Class rvanparys , 06/19/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful We wanted to move from our minivan to something more compatible with our long NW winters. After many weeks of in depth research we finally decided on a GMC Acadia. The dealership also featured Buicks. After test driving both my wife and I came to the conclusion that the Buick outshown the Acadia in fit and finish and overall quietness and ride. I found the car responsive and while it will never be the first one away from the starting line, it does have the requisite power on demand to pass safely. The ride is exceptional as is the quietness. Both of these were prime concerns for my wife. The interior is well laid out and materials above average. I would highly recommend this car Report Abuse

scary staugustine1 , 08/13/2013 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had my Buick for about two and a half years now and love just about everything about it. It is comfortable, responsive, hold lots of people and things. My only concern is about six months ago my "service air bag" light came on. So I promptly took it to the dealer where they had it for several days and repaired the faulty piece. While I was there I asked the service tech if the airbags would still work if the light was on and he told me NONE of the airbags would have worked in a crash. The light came back on again today so I am bringing it back to the dealership to have it fixed for a second time. This is not some thing that I find acceptable in a 2 1/2 year old car. Report Abuse