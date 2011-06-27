  1. Home
Used 2002 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

66 reviews
Love It

Bob, 10/09/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I have had it for 12 years and have put about 100,000 on it. As far as reliability, the car has failed to start only one time-when the original battery gave out after six years. It has never been in a shop for repairs. A few things have gone wrong such as power windows, a blower resistor, led resistor in gauge cluster, and a/c clutch coil. I fixed all those things myself. The cost and level of difficulty were low, though. I have done all of the regular maintenance such as oils, filters, brake pads,coolant, tune up, -again cheap and easy. This year (2015), the car was showing some signs of wear, and since it ran and drove quite well still, I decided to do a semi restoration. I repaired the rusted rocker panels. New tires, brakes, struts, motor/tranny mounts, tires, headlights,exhaust system, wheel bearings, paint touch up, a few other piddly things. It runs and drives like brand new no issues at all. In 12 years time I have spent under 4000 on maintenance and 2500 of it was on the semi restoration this year. It has spent most of it's life outside, but the paint still looks very good. It has been a great car for 12 years and it will most definitely last another 12. Good solid reliable car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value


I wish they still made this car

midwestmrs, 03/20/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 02 Century in late 03. Have loved it ever since. Reliable, quiet, smooth comfortable ride, and has been cheap to own. Just routine maintenance. Not even a muffler. I did have the drivers side power window motor replaced several years ago. Car is now old. 160K miles, rocker panel rust, and things are starting to break. The gas guage has some kind of electrical problem. Hubby and mechanic said it's not worth fixing. It's time to replace the car. I still get 25-27 mpg. That is impossible to match in a car with this kind of comfort and quiet. I wish they still made this model. I test drove a 2011 Lucerne but the backup visibility is terrible for me. Maybe a 2011 LaCrosse or a Camry.



Comfortable and reliable

Nikki, 05/25/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This was the best car I ever owned. I just got rid of mine after 200,000 miles and a rusted undercarriage made me begin looking toward the future. Before myself it had two other owners, and yet it had hardly any issues. The car was comfortable to drive and to sit in, and it was heavy so wind was never an issue. At college, multiple people backed into the car and slammed into me at red lights (go figure), but the car hardly sustained damage. It accelerated like a dream, and it was great on gas considering its size. The only complaint I had was that its maneuverability was not fantastic, but these cars are literally tanks so that's to be expected. The day I got rid of it, I bawled. I've never felt so attached to a car, but this model kept me safe and made driving to any destination stress free. If you're considering buying a Century, definitely do!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability


The engine Buick Century Custom stinks!

Sixinc, 01/24/2010
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from a deal in June 2007 at 52000 miles. I am now in the process of flusing out oil from the radiator that came from the engine. There is at least 1/2 pint oil in the coolant reservior. Service Engine soon ligh comes on all the time, tire low light is always on, check coolant light never goes off. The tires, coolant and engine have all been serviced. My mechanic discovered that the engine oil leaked into the coolant. The engine will freeze soon if I don't replace it soon.



Don't buy one!

hedgeman1, 08/11/2010
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

Every time I breathe this car breaks down. First manifold gaskets, then wheel speed sensor, then speed sensor harness, then a/c goes out then other wheel speed harness, then I have dash lights coming on like a Christmas tree on the dash! Check engine light, service engine light, abs light, traction control light! Digital odometer quit working, gear indicator no longer visible! Its one thing after another! Never ever will buy another one of these! If spent more in repairs in last 3 years then I spent for car!


